Shay Mitchell is Bold with a capital B. With more than 34 million+ social media followers, the accomplished actress is taking on a new role as the new face of Cacharel’s Yes I Am fragrance collection. Mitchell is an especially perfect fit for the Yes I Am GLORIOUS scent that is fresh, approachable, radiates confidence and celebrates authenticity — just like Shay. The delicious fragrance exudes a wave of buoyant energy that exudes power and a healthy glow.

Perfect For A Girls’ Night Out: This floriental blend of white peach nectar and mandarin oil top notes, middle notes of bright magnolia and white flowers, and base notes of milkshake with a hint of sandalwood.

