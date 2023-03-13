Mammoth isn’t just for skiers. The region’s premiere destination, Sierra Nevada Resort, brings a whole new meaning to the gorgeous California mountain village and offers guests curated experiences with luxury – and style – right at their fingertips.

Standing amid the structure of a historic 1967 building that was once the hub for early Hollywood stars such as Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin, the Sierra Nevada Resort – an Outbound Hotel — features everything the adventuring guest could want, from Americana-inspired decor to 19 different, multi-bedroom chalets to the most coveted après-ski, Bar Sierra.

Joshua Wilder Oakley

“It’s been an honor to thoughtfully restore and reimagine this historic property while keeping intact its early Hollywood legacy and unbridled spirit,” Brent Truax, Sierra Nevada Resort’s managing director, said of the property. “We couldn’t be prouder to debut the destination’s newest basecamp in time for ski season and welcome back adventurers to help us celebrate a new era for Sierra Nevada Resort, with the same warm mountain hospitality we’ve always been known for.”

If Sierra Nevada Resort wasn’t already a must-visit destination, the property’s forthcoming one-bedroom cabins – set to become available to guests in spring 2023 – will surely seal the deal. The cabins will feature fireplaces, gorgeous modern furnishings, skylights and nature-inspired tile work. Also coming in the spring season is the resort’s new outdoor pool, open-air food garden and two additional spa hot tubs.

Joshua Wilder Oakley

Don’t think that the Sierra Nevada Resort is solely for relaxation, though. The recent Mammoth Film Festival proved that the classic Hollywood icons were right to flock to the property, as guests can experience childlike fun and daring adventures just by stepping out of their accommodations. Bar Sierra not only features incredible local cuisine, but its in-house arcade with vintage games like Pac-Man bring a new level of frivolity to a guest’s stay. The bar’s walk-up window is perfect for those lounging by the pool, and the 16 craft beers on tap are definitely worth experiencing.

Miles Weaver

Of course, the Sierra Nevada Resort is located in one of the most pristine peaks in California, where avid skiers can take part in all the natural splendors of the area. The hotel’s Outbound Adventure Center offers rental equipment concierge service thanks to its partnership with Black Tie Ski Rentals, ensuring that every mountaineer is well taken care of. With destinations like Mammoth Mountain, Devils Postpile National Monument, Bodie State Historic Park, Ancient Bristlecone Pinecone Forest, Yosemite National Park and Death Valley, guests will be transported into a whole new world.