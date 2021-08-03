So supportive! Simone Biles‘ boyfriend, Jonathan Owens, shared a sweet message after the gymnast won a bronze medal on the balance beam at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday, August 3.

“Words can’t explain how proud I am of you right now!!” Jonathan, 26, gushed via Instagram Stories, along with a clapping emoji and red heart emoji. The NFL star also reposted a Story from Bleacher Report detailing all of Simone’s impressive stats.

Courtesy of Simone Biles/Instagram

“With her bronze in the balance beam, Simone ties the Team USA Olympic record for most medals in gymnastics,” the caption reads. According to the corresponding infographic, the Columbus, Ohio, native has seven Olympic medals (four gold), 25 world championship medals (19 gold) and four gymnastics skills named after her.

Clearly, Jonathan has many reasons to boast about his girlfriend! Simone’s bronze medal win comes just days after she pulled out of vault, uneven bars, floor exercise and all-around. “It wasn’t easy pulling out of all those competitions,” the 24-year-old began a lengthy statement via Instagram on July 26.

“People just thought it was easy, but I physically and mentally was not in the right head space, and I didn’t want to jeopardize my health and my safety because at the end of the day, it’s not worth it,” Simone continued. “My mental and physical health is above all medals that I could ever win. So, to be clear, to do beam, which I didn’t think I was going to be, just meant the world to be back out there. And I wasn’t expecting to walk away with the medal. I was just going out there doing this for me.”

Of course, Jonathan stood by Simone every step of the way. “Imma ride with you through whatever, baby. Your strength and courage are unmatched, and you inspire me more and more everyday SB,” the Missouri Western State University alum wrote via Instagram on July 29. “You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that. I love you so much and I can’t wait till you come home and I get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you, baby.”