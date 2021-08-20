Getting her downtime. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles went through a lot at the 2021 Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer — and now that she’s back in Texas, she’s taking some well-deserved time for herself. Her fashion since returning home from the competition has been both cute and casual, and we love all of her looks.

The Texas resident shocked the world when she unexpectedly pulled out of the team finals due to a mental health concern on July 27, following her lowest ever score on vault. The following day, she announced that she would be withdrawing from the all-around competition. Simone later withdrew from the vault and uneven bars finals on July 30 and the floor finals on July 31.

Later, she revealed she was suffering from the “twisties,” a phenomenon in gymnastics where an athlete can lose awareness in mid-air. The troubling mental block makes it very difficult to land safely and complete the move properly. “Every once in a while, she would form this block and it usually had nothing to do with the gymnastics itself,” Simone’s coach Aimee Boorman explained the situation on the Today show on July 29. “It had to do with other things going on in her, in her universe.”

The elite athlete made a powerful comeback later in the competition on balance beam and took home the bronze medal. However, she opened up about one heart-wrenching struggle throughout the games following her comeback win. “At the end of the day, people don’t understand what we are going through,” Simone revealed during a press conference. “Two days ago, I woke up and my aunt unexpectedly passed, and it wasn’t any easier being here at the Olympic Games.”

Simone reflected on her showing at the Games after returning home to Texas. “Not at all how I imagined or dreamed my second Olympics would go but blessed to represent the USA. I’ll forever cherish this unique Olympic experience,” she wrote via Instagram in August. “Thanks everyone for the endless love and support. I’m truly grateful. Leaving Tokyo with [two] more Olympic medals to add to my collection isn’t too shabby! Seven-time Olympic medalist.”

