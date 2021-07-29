What Are the ‘Twisties’? Gymnast Simone Biles ‘Likes’ Tweets About Her Mind ‘Fighting’ Her Body

Gymnast Simone Biles “liked” a series of tweets about having the “twisties” and feeling like her mind and body were “fighting against each other” following her exit from the Tokyo Olympics.

The “twisties” are when an athlete loses awareness while they are in mid-air, usually due to a mental block, which makes it incredibly difficult to land safely, Today reported after speaking with Simone’s coach, Aimee Boorman.

Richard Ellis/UPI/Shutterstock

“Every once in a while, she would form this block and it usually had nothing to do with the gymnastics itself, it had to do with other things going on in her, in her universe,” Aimee said about the Dancing With the Stars champ.



“The twisties literally make you want to quit gymnastics because they don’t just go away,” one tweet that Simone “liked” on Wednesday, July 28, read. “They make it so hard to come into the gym every day knowing your mind and body are fighting against each other. Most gymnasts can definitely recall when they’ve had them and it’s never fun.”

A separate post that the Olympian gave a thumbs up to read, “Her brain was screaming at her that gymnastics is not safe for you now, and she was wise to listen to that.”

Another tweet Simone “liked” pointed out that “current and former gymnasts” have been “supporting” the Courage to Soar author. “[It] should tell people everything they need to know, and yet they’re still here posting their s—ty little takes.”

The Simone vs. Herself star spoke out via Twitter to thank fans after she exited the Games. “The outpouring love and support I’ve received has made me realize I’m more than my accomplishments and gymnastics, which I never truly believed before,” the Texan wrote.

On Tuesday, July 27, Simone withdrew from the team final competition due to a “medical issue.” Team USA went on to win a silver medal with Sunisa Lee, Jordan Chiles and Grace McCallum. The Russia Olympic Committee took home the gold.

Richard Ellis/UPI/Shutterstock

Simone later told Hoda Kotb on Today that she felt “good” physically but was taking the rest day by day. “Emotionally, that kind of varies on the time and moment. Coming to the Olympics and being head star isn’t an easy feat,” she explained to the host.

“I’m OK, just super frustrated how the night played out but super proud of these girls that stepped up and did what they needed to do,” the athlete added. “And now we’re Olympic silver medalists so it’s something that we’ll cherish forever.”