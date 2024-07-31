Simone Biles Shares Pic of Jade Carey Celebrating Olympics Win

Yesterday’s win at the 2024 Olympics wasn’t just a dream for Team USA! The morning after the women’s gymnastics team won gold in the team final, Simone Biles shared a sweet photo of teammate Jade Carey celebrating their achievement in her pajamas.

Simone, 27, took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 31, to share the cute snap of Jade, 24, standing in front of a fan in an Olympic Village bedroom. The artistic gymnast gave a sleepy but huge smile as she proudly held up the gold medal. Jade was wearing her Skims Olympic oversized T-shirt pajama dress, making it apparent that she had just rolled out of bed.

“*wakes up* ‘IT’S REAL,’” Simone wrote over the photo. Jade shared the pic on her own Instagram Stories and added, “Real life!!” with a heart hands emoji.

Simone and Jade, along with teammates Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera, won first place in the team final at the Bercy Arena in Paris on Tuesday, July 30, with a score of 171.296. Simone and Jordan, 23, participated in all four events — the vault, bars, beam and floor exercise — while Suni, 21, competed in the latter three. Jade competed in the vault. Hezly, 16, did not qualify to participate in the team final but still earned a gold medal as a member of the team.

Jade’s redemption came after she had an unusually rough time during her floor routine in the qualifiers on Sunday, July 28. The athlete excelled in this event during the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, so many fans were shocked to see her make a few messy landings. As she finished her routine, Jade fell out of bounds at the corner of the mat.

In a follow-up interview with Olympics.com, Jade revealed that she had “not been feeling well” recently. Though she didn’t specify an illness, she explained that it wasn’t just nerves holding her back on the mat.

Jade Carey/Instagram

“I just have not been feeling well the past few days and haven’t been able to eat or anything,” she continued. “I had, like, no energy today and didn’t really have a sense of what was going on in my head. So, I just kind of wanted people to know that so, they know that there’s actually something wrong.”

Jade’s father and coach, Brian Carey, had previously missed the team’s practice on July 25 due to an undisclosed illness.

After the qualifiers, Jade took to X with a message for her fans. “I haven’t been feeling the best the past few days, but I gave it everything I had today. thank you for all the support I have received. I’m so grateful,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, on Instagram, she added, “Not the day I was expecting to have but I can’t thank you all enough for the love and support. I am so proud of this team and what we accomplished today. We’re not done yet.”

Though Jade still wasn’t feeling her best when the team final rolled around, she managed to power through and land an amazing vault.

“It just feels so incredible. I’m super excited and super proud of this team and everything that we’ve overcome to get back here on top of the podium again,” she told the Today show’s Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. “A lot of pressure on that one vault, but I knew that if I was just my normal self that I would get the job done.”

Jade will compete in the vault final on Saturday, August 3.