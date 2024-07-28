Who Is Jade Carey’s Dad? Brian Carey Is the Gymnast’s Coach

Jade Carey competed in her second Olympic Games when the event kicked off in Paris, France, in July 2024. Her dad, Brian Carey, has always been super supportive of his daughter’s dreams, which doesn’t come as a surprise, considering he was once a gymnast himself. Jade’s time in the spotlight has led fans to become curious about Brian.

Who Is Jade Carey’s Dad, Brian Carey?

Jade’s dad, Brian, owns Carey On Gymnastics in Phoenix, Arizona. The former gymnast is also his daughter’s coach and her biggest fan. In February, Brian opened up about Jade’s talent with Corvallis Gazette-Times.

“I knew when she was young, she had a gift. I didn’t want to push it, definitely didn’t want to push it for me,” Brian told the publication. “I wanted her to hopefully fall in love with the sport, which she did. I just thought it would be too much when she was little to be coaching her all the time. So I would just clap and ask her how her day was and if she had fun. That was about it.”

After Jade won a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics, the Arizona native gushed about her father’s help in supporting her dreams.

“Having my dad here means everything to me; this is all we’ve ever dreamed of,” Jade said, per the Carey On Gymnastics website. “It’s just really special to be able to get this medal with him out there by my side. He’s supported me 100 percent the whole time.”

What Does Jade Carey’s Dad, Brian Carey, Do For a Living?

Jade committed to Oregon State University at only 14 years old, but after she graduated from high school in 2018, she had to defer her enrollment in order to train for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She officially began her college career at OSU in 2023, and Brian followed Jade to the university. Brian landed a job as Oregon State University’s assistant coach for their gymnastics team.

Tim Clayton / Getty Images

“I’m just excited to be here,” Brian told The Daily Barometer shortly after taking the position. “It’s a great program and I’ve had the opportunity to watch from a distance and both be kind of close to it, at the same time working with Jade, but I’m just really excited to be here.”

Brian continued, “This staff works really well together and so that’s going to be a good time I think and we are going to keep going in a positive direction forward and keep the athletes going in the right direction, keeping their wellbeing as a priority.”

Jade Carey and Brian Carey Both Battled Illnesses at the 2024 Olympics

Before the Games started, Brian missed Team USA’s official practice on July 25, 2024.

“Coach Brian Carey is not feeling well today and will miss Women’s Podium Training,” the official account for Women’s Gymnastics posted via X on July 25, 2024. “He will return to the team soon.”

On July 28, 2024, Jade admitted that she was feeling under the weather as well.

“I just have not been feeling well the past few days and haven’t been able to eat or anything,” Jade told Olympics.com after the opening day of the women’s competition. “I had, like, no energy today and didn’t really have a sense of what was going on in my head. So, I just kind of wanted people to know that, so they know that there’s actually something wrong.”