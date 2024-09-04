Single Celebrity Dating Secrets: Contacting Exes, Background Checks

If you’re feeling down about your love life, just remember that some of Hollywood’s biggest starlets also have yet to master the dating game.

Take Reese Witherspoon, for example. She will always be the girl next door and is adored by practically everyone, but she hasn’t had the best luck with her relationships. The A-lister’s March 2023 separation from now ex-husband Jim Toth shocked fans after 12 years of marriage.

Now, sources exclusively tell Life & Style her dating secrets, alongside other celebrities who are searching to find their person and settle down.