Stress levels are sky-high nowadays. Ever since the COVID-19 pandemic reared its ugly head, we’ve all had to adapt to a bizarre new world. So, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that many people have been mixing a few extra cocktails to kick their COVID-related stress.

No question, the best (or worst?) named brand for this time in history is Corona. If you’re a fan of this refreshing Mexican brew, then you’re going to love this sudsy, CBD-infused riff on the Tequila Sunrise. Be sure to treat yourself to one of these CBD cocktails whenever you need a mental flight to Cancún.

CBD Corona Sunrise Recipe

Is Corona without a lime truly a Corona? According to most beer fans, the answer is a firm “no.” Drinkers worldwide consistently rave about the intoxicating combination of lime’s citric juices with hoppy Corona beer.

However, did you know bartenders may have used lime wedges as a natural disinfectant? It’s no secret that citrus fruits have natural antimicrobial properties. So, wiping a little lime over the top of a person’s bottle may help kill pathogens. This was especially significant back in the day when Corona was stored in less-than-sanitary bottles.

Of course, manufacturing and filtration procedures have improved a great deal since Corona’s founding. But it’s unlikely lime wedges are going anywhere…especially when they work so well in advertisements!

Ingredients

1 bottle Corona beer

1 oz tequila

1 oz orange juice

¼ oz grenadine

Lime wedge

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Pour out about ¼ of your Corona beer into another glass

Add tequila, orange juice, and grenadine to your beer bottle

Top with Tribe CBD oil and a lime wedge

There’s no question Corona has taken the US market by storm in recent years. However, this brand still can’t clinch the top spot as America’s “best-selling beer.” According to recent financial reports, most Americans remain loyal to the St. Louis staple Bud Light. Even a low score from BeerAdvocate couldn’t shake Bud Light’s position as America’s best-selling brew.

Coming in second place is Colorado’s Coors Lite, followed by Miller Lite in bronze. In case you were wondering, Budweiser and Michelob Ultra rounded out America’s top five best-selling beers per 2020 data.

