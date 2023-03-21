Director Sofia Coppola is fairly private when it comes to her family, but her teenage daughter blew their home life wide open in a wild TikTok video. Keep reading to learn more about Sofia’s family.

Who Is Sofia Coppola’s Husband?

The Lost In Translation director has been married to French musician Thomas Pablo Croquet since 2011. He goes by the stage name Thomas Mars and is the lead singer of the French indie pop band Phoenix. The pair met when he worked on the soundtrack for one of Sofia’s films.

Sofia was previously married to fellow filmmaker Spike Jonze from 1999 through 2003.

Who Are Sofia Coppola’s Children?

She and Thomas share two daughters, Romy Mars, born in 2006, and Cosima Mars, who came along in 2010.

Romy made headlines in March 2023 when she shared a since-deleted TikTok video revealing she was grounded for a very nepo-baby reason. “Make a vodka sauce pasta with me because I’m grounded,” she began while at home in the family kitchen, then explained, “I tried to charter a helicopter from New York to Maryland on my dad’s credit card because I wanted to have dinner with my camp friend.”

“Also, I thought I would do this since I’m already grounded because my parents’ biggest rule is like, I’m not allowed to have any public social media accounts. Here’s why,” Romy continued as she picked up a Grammy Award and showed it off to followers.

After admitting she didn’t know the difference between garlic and onions and had to look it up on Google, Romy said, “They don’t want me to be a nepotism kid, but TikTok is not gonna make me famous, so it doesn’t really matter,” about her parents.

The precocious teenager then swung the camera around to show her babysitter’s boyfriend, who was petting a dog. “My parents are never home so these are my replacement parents,” Romy shared.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Who Are Sofia Coppola’s Parents?

She’s the daughter of the legendary filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola and his wife Eleanor. He’s the director of such legendary movies as The Godfather trilogy, Apocalypse Now and Dracula. Her cousin is actor Nicolas Cage, who was born Nicolas Coppola, as the Oscar winner is her father’s nephew.