Speaking her truth. Kaia Gerber says she feels “very fortunate” for mom Cindy Crawford‘s influence amid ongoing nepo baby claims.

“I won’t deny the privilege that I have. Even if it’s just the fact that I have a really great source of information and someone to give me great advice,” the model, 21, told Elle in her cover story, released on Tuesday, January 24. “My mom always joked, ‘If I could call and book a Chanel campaign, it would be for me and not you.’ But I also have met amazing people through my mom whom I now get to work with.”

The term nepo baby is defined as “the child of a celebrity,” by Vulture in their bombshell December 2022 feature, breaking down all the young stars in Hollywood related to an A-lister.

Kaia, for her part, is the only daughter of legendary model Cindy, 56, and Casamigos Tequila cofounder Rande Gerber. They also share 23-year-old son, Presley Gerber.

Further explaining the ongoing nepo baby craze in Hollywood, the California native said that “it’s so different” with acting compared to the modeling world.

“No artist is going to sacrifice their vision for someone’s kid. That just isn’t how art is made, and what I’m interested in is art,” she said, appearing to deny that up-and-coming stars only get jobs because of who their parents are. “Also, no one wants to work with someone who’s annoying, and not easy to work with, and not kind. Yes, nepotism is prevalent, but I think if it actually was what people make it out to be, we’d see even more of it.”

When it comes to her career, Kaia says she’s taken a lot of advice from her mom, including the most important lesson: “Be on time.”

The Celine model added, “Take the time to learn people’s names and be nice to everyone. If you’re not grateful and happy to be there, there’s someone who would be. Even when I was really tired, or wanted to go home, or felt lonely, I would remind myself how lucky I was.”

While the American Horror Stories alum is known for her extensive background as a model, she’s since nabbed more acting roles, including the forthcoming movie Bottoms, directed by Emma Seligman. According to Kaia, fans will get to see more of her funny side, teasing that it’s going to “shock people in a good way.” She’ll also appear alongside Laura Dern, Kristen Wiig and Carol Burnett in the Apple TV+ show Mrs. American Pie.

“I have no idea what I’m doing there,” Kaia joked to Elle. “It’s ridiculous.”

Despite being a child of two mega-famous stars, it seems like the Sister Cities star is doing OK making her own name for herself.