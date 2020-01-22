Sometimes, beauty really is pain. Sofia Richie took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 21, to reveal that she’s feeling under the weather. “This flu SUCKS,” the 21-year-old model captioned her first video.

In the two subsequent clips, Sofia wrote, “This is how we glam [cause] I’m sicky,” and “Flu-like.” That’s right, instead of sleeping off her illness, Scott Disick’s ladylove went full glam with her hair and makeup team. Thankfully, the artists were equipped with antiviral face masks to avoid meeting the same fate.

Hours later, Sofia took to social media once more to share the finished product. Unsurprisingly, she looked like a total bombshell. Whereas the average person can experience a lot of redness, puffiness and dryness when they’re sick, Sofia was legit glowing.

Question is, how the heck is that possible? Well, while getting her hair done, Sofia wore a sheet mask, but that’s not all! Her makeup artist then took ice packs and patted them on her face. Needless to say, we will 100 percent be implementing this strategy the next time we’re ill.

Unfortunately, Sofia’s longtime beau didn’t make an appearance in the video. If we had to guess, we bet Scott ran out to buy Sofia some chicken noodle soup. After all, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 36, has become quite the attentive boyfriend in recent months.

“Scott’s an old romantic at heart — he still surprises Sofia with flowers, love notes, gifts and mini-breaks abroad, just the two of them,” a source exclusively revealed to Life & Style. Things between the A-list pair are definitely moving in a serious direction. (And that direction is down the aisle!)

“Like most couples, they have their ups and downs, but those close to them wouldn’t be surprised if Scott pops the question next year,” an additional insider spilled to Life & Style in November. “He’s been saying Sofia’s ‘The One’ for a while now.”

Sofia, get well soon! Scott, buy a ring soon!

