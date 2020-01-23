Oh no! Stephanie Shepherd took to Instagram on Wednesday, January 22, to reveal that while traveling, she got a pretty severe fever. Fortunately, she’s OK and is remaining positive as she recovers.

“I have been down for the count for weeks … been in and out of the doctor and the hospital,” the 30-year-old captioned the post regarding the “climate-sensitive” disease. “I finally found out today I contracted dengue fever while I was traveling.”

Courtesy of Stephanie Shepherd/Instagram

She continued, “I am so relieved to finally know what has been wrong with me, it could’ve been way way worse and I just wanted to share a moment of complete and utter gratitude to be on the road to good health and to acknowledge the blessing I have of receiving incredible health care — which EVERYONE should access to!!!!”

Besides sharing a health update with followers, the brunette beauty also took the opportunity to educate them on the effect the climate and environment has on everyone’s health. “The World Health Organization reports more than 700,000 people around the world die from vector-borne diseases each year!” she wrote. “As temperatures and CO2 levels rise due to global warming, mosquitoes are living longer, diversifying their species and spreading to parts of the world that they have not been before! Viruses incubate more rapidly in warmer temps and mosquito metabolism increases causing them to bite more‼️ #climatechangeisamedicalemergency”

Friends and fans expressed their concern and sent her well-wishes. BFF Kourtney Kardashian commented two upset emojis. “Thank you for sharing this info. I’m glad you’re okay!” wrote one fan. “OMG. Get well soon!” commented another.

When she isn’t traveling, you can find Stephanie doing a number of different things. Most recently, she was featured in ELLE’s January 13 Facebook Watch episode to talk about all things dating with friend and The Hills: New Beginnings star Kaitlynn Carter.

“The first episode kind of tackled dating and how women — or people in general — have this checklist of things that they hold in this structure of, you know, if I’m not checking off the boxes, I’m not even interested,” she exclusively told Life & Style about the new series. “And so it was really cool to have that conversation and talk about dating and we do kind of a speed dating round with the girl who’s on. It’s really fun, it’s a fun episode.”

We’re here for it!