If you had the choice between mass-produced or homemade root beer, we bet you’d choose the latter. No offense to Barq’s or A&W, but nothing can compare with fresh, all-natural ingredients. While making this soda at home may take some time, the results are pretty spectacular. Plus, a few dropperfuls of Tribe CBD oil will take this sweet soda to another level!

CBD Root Beer Recipe

As with our other CBD cocktail recipes, you should use this root beer recipe as a springboard for experimentation. Everyone seems to prefer their root beer with a different combination of herbs, roots, and sweeteners. Therefore, it may take a few tries to find your perfect proportions.

For example, some people claim adding a little lactose powder gives this drink extra frothiness. Some people also like adding exotic roots like dandelion, cherry bark or birch bark to add depth to their drinking experience.

If you’ve never had any of these roots before, you may want to order a few and sample them as an herbal tea. These taste tests should give you a better sense of what flavors work best in your root beer.

Ingredients

1 ½ quart water

1 oz ginger, grated

1 cinnamon stick

2 – 3 Tbs sassafras root

1 – 2 Tbsp sarsaparilla root

1 star anise

½ tsp salt

1 – 2 cups brown sugar

½ Tbsp vanilla extract

1- 2 dropperfuls Tribe CBD oil

Seltzer water, to top

Directions

Pour water, ginger, and cinnamon stick in a large pot and bring to a boil

After about two minutes, add roots and star anise and let steep for about 15 minutes

Double strain liquid through a coffee filter and fine mesh strainer into a large mason jar

Cover your jar and place in a cold-water bath for a few minutes

Pour your “root water” into a medium saucepan without adding any sediment

Turn on heat to medium-low

Add sugar and salt and whisk until dissolved

Once sugar is fully dissolved, remove your pan from the heat and strain it into a clean mason jar

When the liquid is cool, add vanilla extract and Tribe CBD oil

To serve, mix root beer syrup with desired amount of seltzer

Adding seltzer water is the easiest way to “put some pop” in your root beer, but it’s not the only way to add serious suds to this drink. If you don’t mind a little alcohol, you may want to research making a DIY ginger bug.

Don’t worry; this isn’t an actual insect. “Ginger bug” refers to a beneficial yeast you could ferment at home with ginger root, sugar, and water. Anyone who’s made DIY ginger beer should already be familiar with this bubbly bug.

You probably won’t get as many bubbles with a ginger bug, but it will add extra spice to your root beer. There are plenty of recipes online for making a ginger bug, but here’s one of the most popular YouTube videos.

