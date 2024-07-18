Summer Recipes for Chia Pudding and Frozen Yogurt Bark

From breakfast to dessert, celeb chefs have the menu covered this season with healthy (yet tasty) eats. Satisfy cravings — and beat the heat — with Food Network host Duff Goldman’s Frozen Yogurt Bark. While he’s outlined an easy step-by-step to create this better-for-you treat, the celebrity baker and Sun-Maid partner urges Life & Style readers to “get creative” when putting it together. “Anything will stick to yogurt: coconut, gummy bears, more raisins, anything!” he notes. “You can also use an ice tray to make a Popsicle version.”

Frozen Yogurt Bark

INGREDIENTS:

2 cups plain Greek yogurt

2 tbsp. honey or maple syrup 1 tsp. vanilla extract

1⁄2 cup granola

1⁄4 cup chopped peanuts

1⁄4 cup chopped Sun-Maid raisins

2 tbsp. mini milk chocolate chips

1⁄2 tsp. flaky salt

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

2. In a bowl, whisk together the yogurt, honey or maple syrup (or both) and vanilla. Spread the mixture evenly over the sheet pan.

3. Sprinkle the rest of the ingredients over the yogurt mixture and freeze overnight.

4. Break into delicious shards and store in the freezer in an airtight container.

Hello, morning meal refresh! This Dragon Fruit Chia Pudding from 24 in 24: Last Chef Standing winner Marcel Vigneron — who is the culinary executive officer of Lemon Grove at the Aster hotel and members club in Hollywood and has worked with the likes of Jessica Alba, Beyoncé and Sofía Vergara — is full of vitamin C, fiber and protein. Hot tip: It can be enjoyed as an afternoon snack, too!

Dragon Fruit Chia Pudding

INGREDIENTS:

FOR THE GRANOLA

42 oz. container of oatmeal (gf) 1 cup brown sugar

1 cup honey

1 cup water

11⁄2 cups dried coconut 11⁄2 cups sliced almonds

FOR THE DRAGON FRUIT CHIA

1⁄4 cup chia seeds

1 cup almond milk

1 tbsp. maple syrup

1 tbsp. vanilla bean paste 1 tbsp. dragon fruit puree

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Combine all granola ingredients in a large mixing bowl and whisk to mix well.

2. Spread evenly onto a sheet pan lined with parchment paper. Bake in oven at 250°F. for 30 to 45 minutes. Store and set aside.

3. Combine all chia ingredients in a large mixing bowl and whisk to mix well.

4. Cover chia mix, refrigerate and allow to bloom overnight.

5. Plate chia and granola with 2 tbsp. goji berries, 2 tbsp. chia seeds, 2 tbsp. coconut yogurt, 1 tsp. almonds, 2 tbsp. lavender honey, 2 sprigs mint, 2 oz. assorted berries.