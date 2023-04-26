In collaboration with mega partnerships, SWARM is presenting Racing Fan Fest: the largest and most elevated off-track fan experience in Miami during the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023. The event — located at 2250 NW Second Avenue — is scheduled from May 4th to May 7th in collaboration with Life & Style.

Racing Fan Fest is the premier venue for viewing the race in Miami. The free, four-day experiential event activates a stage and live performances and features elevated activations, including Racing Fan Fest Live Stage presented by ESPN, a headlining performance by Gryffin, specially curated pop-up shops by Oakley, Levi’s and Miami Dolphins Tyreek Hill’s Soul Runner, the immersive Red Bull Fan Zone presented by Cash App, virtual reality installations, creative cocktail experiences curated by Milagro, Peroni and E11EVEN Vodka and unprecedented local culinary concepts.

The off-track fan sensory experience is set to attract more than 120,000 local and international visitors, providing them with the feel of the speedway during the most premier championship race week event around the world.

“Seeing the magnitude and impact SWARM made on the racing community in year one of Racing Fan Fest, we are excited to bring back to Miami the largest off-track fan experience,” Michael Romer, CMO of SWARM, says. “We have evolved the festival by expanding the Red Bull Fan Zone, bringing on ESPN as a partner and presenting new installations and activations within the footprint with fashion forward companies like Oakley and Levi’s.”

Keep scrolling below to learn more about SWARM’s Racing Fan Fest.

SWARM

Racing Fan Fest Live Presented by ESPN:

Coming off the inaugural year, when Alesso headlined the Live Stage for over 19,000 fans, ESPN is proud to present Racing Fan Fest Live, featuring an early-access exclusive set by Gryffin — a top American musician, DJ, songwriter and record producer. He gained wide recognition for remixing well-known tracks like Tove Lo‘s “Talking Body,” Maroon 5’s “Animals” and Years & Years’ “Desire.” The Live Stage spot will premiere for the first time (following the track’s May 3rd release) the artist’s unreleased single “Oceans” to more than 20,000 fans, featuring up-and-coming vocalist KidJoi. The track was written by Gryffin, KidJoi, DJ Press Play and Jordan “DJ Swivel” Young. The performance will take place on Saturday, May 6th at 1 p.m, but doors open at noon.

The set will be available live on ESPN and Gryffin‘s YouTube channels. To commemorate the moment, fans will have the opportunity to receive F1 Rockstars of Racing T-shirts on site.

The Shops Featuring Exclusive Pop-Ups By Oakley & Levi’s:

An ode to luxury and must-have iconic staples, The Shops — featuring pop-ups by Oakley and Levi‘s — will provide visitors with exclusively curated items that define all the buzz and what’s especially on trend and forever traditional. All available to look through, throw on and purchase, from the best in swoon-worthy eyewear to favorites in classic denim pieces!

The Oakley Mobile Pop-Up will make putting on a new pair of show-stopping sunnies easy, with a wide kaleidoscope of frames that offer the ultimate in design and innovation. Established in 1975 and headquartered in Southern California, the brand is one of the leading product design and sport performance brands around the world with more than 900 patents. They are a culture of creators, inventors, idealists and scientists, obsessed with creating iconic and inimitable eyewear, in addition to a plethora of sunglasses that world-class athletes depend on in their daily lives and during the best sporting events across the globe. Presented at the Oakley Mobile Pop-Up, visitors will be able to experience Oakley (R) Prizm (TM) Lens Technology, featuring the complete Oakley® Prizm (TM) sunglasses collection, spotlighting lifestyle sunglasses and sport performance shades that protect your eyes while topping your look. Oakley (R) Prizm (TM), a revolutionary lens technology from Oakley, dramatically enhances detail to improve performance while providing ultra-precise color tuning designed for specific environments. Oakley is a brand of EssilorLuxottica.

Levi’s 35ft Custom Airstream Trailer is Levi’s presentation of the “best of the best” styles and brand finds, including the Levi’s 501 capsule collection along with a selection of the updated take on the trucker jacket. It will be located at the Levi’s 35ft custom Airstream trailer, which travels on the road nationwide. A brand touch point, the custom Airstream trailer is merchandised with the Levi’s icon collection, detailed with custom shelving and seating and wrapped in ombre material, supporting a west coast vibe of pillows and cushions. The back of the trailer features a projector and pull-down screen so that brand films can be played. This reflects the brand’s vintage American modern story that demands an audience, checking all the boxes in best-fitting denim that always promises the spotlight.

V12 is where fans can get on track official F1 merchandise at Racing Fan Fest and score their favorite race gear. Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri Memorabilia is where to get all the official Red Bull gear.

Visitors will also be able to experience Racing Miami, featuring official F1 team and drivers’ merchandise. Additionally, there will be 12 local arts and craft boutiques — located inside Wynwood Marketplace’s newest creative mural wall — and a giant double stacked shipping container wall, offering visitors unique arts and crafts favorites all located underneath a monthly rotating mural art exhibition.

SWARM

Special Appearance On Behalf Of The Tyreek Hill Family Foundation:

Taking football off the field and onto the trackside, fans will be able to experience a special appearance by Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill, “Cheetah,” on behalf of the Tyreek Hill Foundation, featuring a limited-edition line of the football player’s official brand Soul Runner — a label for athletes that matches high-performance to style. A portion of all proceeds will benefit the Tyreek Hill Family Foundation to empower at-risk youth through education and wellness so they can be the best they can be and reach their ultimate goals.

Collaboration With Media Giant Life & Style:

The ultimate source for breaking celebrity news is an official media partner of Racing Fan Fest 2023. With Life & Style, readers can get their fix on up-to-date fashion, lifestyle and celebrity information before, during and after Racing Fan Fest, in addition to the newest online coverage of the event live on Life & Style.

Beverage Experiences Curated by Milagro, Peroni and E11EVEN Vodka

A celebration of all things cocktails, visitors will be able to enjoy creative beverage experiences presented by Milagro, Peroni and E11EVEN Vodka throughout the large scale event at multiple bars.

SWARM

The Red Bull Fan Zone:

The spotlight of Racing Fan Fest, Red Bull North America will be partnering with Racing Fan Fest to present the immersive Red Bull Fan Zone by Cash App, featuring immersive and interactive activations:

Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023 Watch Party: Can’t make it to the track? Don’t miss any action from the practice, qualifying and race sessions which will be shown live at the event.

N16 Racing Celebrity E-Sports Tournament: Watch as top-tier talent take over the DJ stage on Thursday night in a unique e-sports tournament with participation from music industry names.

Racing Simulators: Feel the thrill behind the wheel of a racing simulator in this track-style experience, which brings the race weekend experience to life — a dream opportunity for all racing fans!

Pit Stop Challenge: Push past the pressure just like the pit crew in a timed “box box” challenge to beat Red Bull Racing’s fastest pit time.

Red Bull Racing and Scuderia AlphaTauri Memorabilia: Check out the official team merchandise available for purchase.

Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 Display: Pose with the RB19 custom Miami livery to be displayed in the Red Bull Fan Zone, which will be unveiled at the gallery launch event for an Insta-worthy photo opportunity.

Showcasing Unprecedented Local Culinary Concepts:

Outside of entertainment, Racing Fan Fest has fans covered for those looking for both taste and variety in food and beverage options. The staples of the Wynwood Marketplace will be there in full effect as The Pink Paloma will be serving up tacos, quesadillas and its signature drinks and cocktails. On top of that, visitors will be able to experience noteworthy signature dishes from Wynwood Marketplace staples, including Bonitas, The Kids Menu, Disco Pizza and WynBrgr.

Racing Fan Fest operating hours will take place from Thursday, May 4th, to Friday, May 5th, from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m. and Saturday, May 6th, to Sunday, May 7th, from 12 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The Red Bull Fan Zone activations will be open on Thursday, May 4th, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, May 5th, from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, May 6th, and Sunday, May 7th, from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

To RSVP for Racing Fan Fest, visit eventbrite. For more information, visit www.swarminc.com and www.racingfanfest.com or follow the event on Instagram @swarm and @racingfanfest.