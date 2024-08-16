Sydney Sweeney let fans know the view of her from behind is just as sexy as it is from the front, showing off her bare butt in a series of lake vacation photos.

“I think they call this a thirst trap,” the Euphoria star, 26, captioned the Instagram post on Friday, August 16.

Sydney wore a black swimsuit-style wetsuit which she pulled up into a thong-style while showing a close-up of her booty in one snapshot. In others, she gazed over the lake from the front of the boat while flaunting her derriere.

The Anyone But You star didn’t forget about her most famous assets, curling up on the vessel while showing off the front of her wetsuit unzipped nearly to her waist in several other pictures.