Take A Pause During the VMAs With EXTRA® Gum
Sponsored by EXTRA® gum, the VMAs will remind fans and artists all night to take a pause. Whether you’re watching the action from home or performing on stage, we all could use a couple moments to breathe, reset, and center ourselves.
EXTRA® gum can keep your mouth and mind fresh all VMAs-long with pocket-sized pieces in a variety of refreshing fruit and mint flavors, guaranteeing bad breath won’t be on this year’s guest list!
So, grab a pack of EXTRA® gum at https://bit.ly/3vkhGMs, tune into the VMAs Sunday, August 28th at 8pm, and Chew It Before You Do It.