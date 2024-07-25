Taylor Swift is about to be an auntie! The singer had the sweetest reaction after her longtime best friend, Abigail Berard (née Anderson), announced she is pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Charles Berard.

“When the internet says ‘MOTHER’ I feel like this pic is actually what they mean,” Taylor, 34, commented on Abigail’s Instagram on Thursday, July 25.

Hours earlier, the Tennessee native, 34, shared a candid photo munching on a box of Cheez-Its while wearing a black button-down blouse and bearing her growing baby bump.

“I’m having his babyyyy…” she captioned her pregnancy announcement, using a lyric from Taylor’s song “But Daddy I Love Him” off her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. Abigail added a blue heart emoji which seemingly hinted that she and her husband are expecting a boy.

Along with the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” singer, some of Taylor’s closest friends and biggest fans flooded the comments section to send their well wishes to the soon-to-be mother.

“Omg congratssssss!!!!” Gossip Girl alum Blake Lively wrote, which Keleigh Teller chimed in, “Ahh congrats,” adding a crying emoji. Victoria’s Secret model Lily Aldridge added, “Congratulations,” with five red heart emoji.

Long before Abigail met Charles – whom she married in Nashville in May 2022 – she and Taylor became best friends on their first day of high school in Hendersonville, Tennessee.

“We were the ones in the back of the class saying negative things about Romeo and Juliet because we were so bitter toward that emotion at the time,” Abigail said during a 2008 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “We just really connected and ever since then we have been inseparable.”

Courtesy of Abigail Berard/Instagram

Taylor even penned a deeply personal song about her life at that time and included lyrics about Abigail’s first heartbreak.

“You sit in class next to a red-head named Abigail / And soon enough you’re best friends,” she sings in the song “Fifteen” off her second studio album, Fearless. “Back then I swore I was gonna marry him someday / But I realized some bigger dreams of mine / And Abigail gave everything she had / To a boy who changed his mind / And we both cried.”

The “Karma” artist later opened up about the first time she shared that song with her best friend and promised it would “never see the light of day.”

“I wrote a song called ‘Fifteen’ that was about not just my life and journey at that age, but also hers,” Taylor recalled. “And I had to, you know, that was a situation where I played it for her and I was like, ‘This is just for you.’ … And she was like, ‘No, you need to put this out.’”

Abigail later starred as herself in the music video for the song, and also appeared in videos for songs such as “Picture to Burn,” “I’m Only Me When I’m With You” and “New Romantics.”

“A good girlfriend for me is someone who is an individual and has something that they are deeply passionate about,” the Pennsylvania native gushed to Entertainment Tonight in 2014. “Abigail works with making sure that veterans from World War II get their compensation. Like, she’s so passionate about it and it couldn’t be more different from my career … but the fact that she is so passionate about what she does allows her to be able to relate to me on that level, that I’m so dedicated to what I do.”