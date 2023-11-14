Taylor Swift’s longtime best friend Abigail Anderson showed her support for the “Cruel Summer” singer’s romance with Travis Kelce.

Fans noticed that Abigail, 33, seemingly confirmed that she approves of the relationship when she “liked” a video from Taylor’s concert on the Eras tour on November 11. During the performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Taylor, 33, changed the lyrics of her song “Karma” from, “Karma is the guy on the screen” to “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs.”

In the clip that Abigail liked, Travis, 34, was shown blushing and covering his face before he high-fived Taylor’s father, Scott Swift.

Abigail’s approval likely means a lot to Taylor, as the women have been friends since they attended high school together in Nashville. Despite Taylor’s rise to fame, she and Abigail have remained close and she even inspired the song “Fifteen” from her 2008 album, Fearless.

Not only did Taylor give Travis a special shout out during the concert, but fans also captured the “Out of the Woods” singer running to kiss him at the end of the show.

The professional athlete traveled to watch Taylor perform during the Chiefs’ bye week. Soon after he arrived on November 10, the “Now That We Don’t Talk” singer announced she had to postpone her concert scheduled for that night to Sunday, November 12, due to inclement weather. While the delayed show meant that Travis only got to watch the November 11 show, he clearly had a good time during the evening and was seen cheering and dancing along to the songs.

Taylor and Travis’ romance began to heat up while she was on a brief hiatus from her tour. Now that the concerts are picking back up with international dates, fans have expressed their concerns about how the distance will impact the new relationship. However, a source exclusively told Life & Style on November 2 that the pair are determined to make their relationship work despite their busy schedules.

“They want to spend as much time together as possible, but managing family and work obligations is going to make it tricky,” the insider revealed. “This holiday madness could be the first big test of their relationship.”

Gotham/GC Images

While fans couldn’t stop gushing about Travis supporting Taylor at her concert, the “Long Live” singer has been just as supportive by attending several of his games and has officially become a member of the WAGs club. Taylor didn’t attend the Chiefs’ game against the Miami Dolphins in Hamburg, Germany, on November 5, and instead hosted several of the Chiefs players’ wives and girlfriends – including Brittany Mahomes, Lyndsay Bell and Paige Buechele – to watch the game at her New York City apartment.

“Taylor organizing a watch party for the Chiefs overseas game was a big step – it showed how serious she is about Travis and that she wanted to show support,” another source exclusively told Life & Style on November 8. “She is busy preparing for her tour and recording and still made time, which means a lot to him.”