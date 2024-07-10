Taylor Swift is weaponizing the release of her music to sabotage her rivals on the charts, critics charge.

The ambitious pop star launched several tunes in the U.K. from The Tortured Poets Department — the same week British songbird Charli XCX threatened to challenge the American queen’s No. 1 spot with her new album, Brat.

As Charli, 31, languished in second place, podcaster Meghan McCain fumed, “There are people coming up who could have their first No. 1, and you have the power to let them have No. 1 or not. I just don’t know how classy it is.”

Taylor, 34, also rolled out three new digital versions of TTPD in May just as Billie Eilish, 22, unveiled Hit Me Hard and Soft — and industry insiders suspect the “Bad Blood” singer purposely torpedoed her younger competition.

“Taylor clearly wants to maintain the success she’s enjoyed and will do everything in her power to stay on top of the charts,” bestselling pop music biographer Mark Bego exclusively tells Life & Style. “Even if that means riling Billie and her fans.”

As previously reported, sources have accused public sweetheart Taylor of being a secret mean girl.

The beautiful billionaire has dominated the charts — and grown her phenomenal fortune — by redoing four of her first six records after entertainment mogul Scooter Braun scooped up their masters in 2019 for $300 million — and she has urged fans to buy her new albums so her nemesis can’t earn any cash from the sales.