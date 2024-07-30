The Bachelor Season 21’s Hailey Merkt Dies After Leukemia Battle

The Bachelor season 21 contestant Hailey Merkt died at the age of 31 after a “courageous fight” with Leukemia.

“Hailey faced this journey with unimaginable strength, grace, and selflessness. Her determination, courage, and will to live surpassed every timeline the doctors gave her, and she chose to spend her final moments surrounded by loved ones and doing what she cherished most with no regrets,” her family wrote in a post shared on Hailey’s Instagram account on Tuesday, July 30.

The caption continued, “She will forever be remembered as anything but boring, always hysterically funny, and as someone who lived fully in the present moment. Hailey embraced life with an unmatched zest; her beautiful spirit has touched countless lives.”

