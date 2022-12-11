Article written in partnership with HighKey

The destigmatization of plastic surgery has made impressive leaps and bounds in recent years. Gone are the days when celebrities would hide their scars and vehemently deny ever going under the knife, even for necessary corrective surgeries. Likewise, more and more people out of show business have been getting cosmetic work done — a testament to how accessible plastic surgery has become.

With the significant reduction of surgery stigma came a rise in demand for plastic surgery services, which then caused a subsequent increase in the number of surgeons choosing to specialize in cosmetic surgery. Now, the most pressing problem for people who wish to get esthetic surgery has shifted from how to get one in the most discreet way possible, to simply finding the best professional who will give them their desired results.

So, here’s a list of 2022’s top 5 plastic surgeons, to help you narrow down your search:

Dr. Harrison Lee

From Beverly Hills to New York, and even all the way to Dubai, Dr. Harrison Lee has proven himself to be the quintessential plastic surgeon for the stars.

It’s not difficult to understand why celebrities and influencers — people who are in the business of looking good — would place their trust in someone like Dr. Lee. Dr. Lee has been practicing for 24 years and has 20 years of surgical training, which has made him a seasoned expert in V-line surgery, facial bone surgery, and facial feminization surgery. He is also triple-board certified, a feat that has solidified his spot in the competitive world of plastic surgery.

Aside from his long list of certifications and recognitions, Dr. Harrison Lee has become famous for his unique, no-pressure approach toward his services. Central to his practice is the idea of helping people love their bodies, which is why he encourages all his patients to have discussions with their partners, friends, and family members, before deciding to finally go under the knife.

He realizes this is probably not the most lucrative strategy, as he’s had several patients walking out of his clinic feeling better about how they look, and ultimately begging off the surgery they thought they wanted. But Dr. Harrison Lee is happy enough to assist more people in finding satisfaction in how they look while providing those who do push through with their procedures the finest, safest, and most precise care possible.

Dr. Steven Cohen

Dr. Steve Cohen is not just a world-class plastic surgeon—he is also an inventor, author and artist.

After completing general surgery at Columbia Presbyterian and Dartmouth with a 2-year stint in heart surgery at the NIH, Dr. Cohen completed his plastic surgery training at UPenn and a fellowship in Craniofacial and Facial Plastic Surgery at UCLA. Dr. Cohen went on to invent the first commercially distributed internal craniofacial distraction device (Stryker, Inc.). This device helped revolutionize the treatment of complex craniofacial deformities in infants, children and young adults, making them safer and more effective as well as simpler to perform.

He also co-invented new disposable systems for fat grafting and regenerative surgery, which allow for the mechanical production of nano fat and stem cell products from one’s own fat. These technologies along with deep plane facelift surgery and deep neck surgery have significantly improved the outcomes of facial rejuvenation. With these techniques not only is appearance restored, but the tissue and cells become physiologically more youthful because the lost tissue is replaced and the blood supply to the face is improved. As such, he has become the go-to surgeon for patients who want to look several decades younger by fighting facial aging.

Dr. Cohen’s knack and passion for innovation have likewise earned him many recognitions from medical societies and award-giving bodies like the US News and World Report, Newsweek, Castle Connolly and Best Doctors Inc. In fact, his inclusion in this list of 2022’s Top Plastic Surgeons is simply the latest addition to his long list of accolades as a surgeon, inventor, entrepreneur, artist, and author.

Though he already wears many decorated hats as a veteran in the field, Dr. Cohen still considers himself a lifelong student — one that has a mission to invent new and better ways of providing plastic surgery to those who need or want it.

Dr. Humberto Palladino

MagicSurgeonTM and Top AestheticsTM are two renowned institutions for plastic surgery that share a common driving force for their success: the hands of their founder, board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Humberto Palladino.

The Mayo Clinic-trained surgeon is known and respected not just by his patients, but even among his expert peers in the field, thanks to his reputation for quality patient care that perfectly balances professionalism and personal care for his patients. Whether they come in for breast augmentation, a facelift, or any of the multiple specializations of Dr. Palladino, his patients would come out of the clinic gushing about how they felt at ease all throughout the procedure.

And once their recovery period is done, those same patients realize something new to gush about: how completely natural their surgery results look. After all, this is one of the main objectives of Dr. Palladino whenever he picks up his knife to give a patient a youthful glow, or a better balance of their facial, breast, or body features.

In a valiant effort to make life-changing procedures more accessible, Dr. Humberto Palladino also puts up special promotions and discount offers for his in-demand services on his multiple social media outlets, while delivering the concierge service that makes his practice unique.

Dr. Alex Earle

Dr. S Alexander Earle, MD, FACS, is an Ivy League-educated plastic surgeon, double board-certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Plastic Surgery. He is the founder of Pure Plastic Surgery in Miami.

Dr. Earle has vast experience in both reconstructive and aesthetic surgery and

specializes in aesthetic procedures of the face and body, including eyelid surgery, breast surgery, abdominoplasty, and gluteal augmentation (BBL) with fat transfer and liposuction. In addition, he is extremely skilled in Ultrasound Guided Brazilian butt lift (BBL) procedures adding additional safety measures for his patients. Since adopting the technology in 2019, he has safely performed more Ultrasound Guided BBLs than any surgeon in the U.S.

He also performs medical cosmetic procedures, such as FaceTite, BodyTite, AccuTite, Morpheus8 Microneedling and BOTOX® Cosmetic injections.

Dr. Earle has a B.A. from Princeton University, a Doctor of Medicine from NYU Grossman School of Medicine and completed his general residency at the University of Miami-Jackson Memorial Hospital, where he simultaneously completed two years of research funded by the National Institute of Health (NIH). He completed his plastic and reconstructive surgery residency at Duke University.

Dr. Earle is a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons, a member of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, the American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery, and President of The World Association of Gluteal Surgeons (WAGS).

Lip Bunny

Brianna LaTorre, also known as The Lip Bunny, is a certified master injector who has clients travelling long hours just to see her. Her claim to fame is a refreshing commitment to avoid overfilling or overselling fillers to make a bigger profit. For Brianna, it’s always better to help clients achieve optimal results over a short period of time, rather than selling them as many syringes or units as possible. It comes as no surprise, then, that although most of her patients can just drive 15 minutes to the nearest clinic to get their fillers, they still opt to make 4-hour drives to The Lip Bunny Beauty’s office in Fall River, Massachusetts.

Social media has been one of the strongest factors in Brianna’s success. It has allowed her to showcase her portfolio of excellent work while giving her potential clients the chance to reach out to her with any questions or concerns before they come in for an in-person consultation. In fact, Brianna encourages her patients to get in touch with her on social media to get all their queries out of the way, so that they can feel more at ease once they do come in for their procedure.

That ends our list of the five plastic surgeons who led the pack in providing excellent service, innovative technologies, and the best customer service this 2022. So, if getting plastic surgery is anywhere on your resolutions list for the coming year, you know who to call.