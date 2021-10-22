Life & Style has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hair loss is no fun at any age, but luckily there are some great products on the market to help if you have thinning hair, damaged hair with breakage, or excessive fallout.

This list includes the top 7 best hair loss shampoos to help you decide which is best for your unique hair type and hair loss concerns.

The Best Hair Loss Shampoo You Can Buy

The Best Overall Hair Loss Shampoo: Bellis so Biotin Shampoo

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $29.99

The Bellisso biotin shampoo and conditioner combo is an ideal hair loss shampoo for all hair types. Whether you have dry or oily hair, bleached or color-treated hair, curly hair, frizzy hair, or any other hair type, this washing and conditioning duo promises hair regrowth as well as thicker, fuller hair.

At $29.99, it’s affordable enough to try before digging into some of the more expensive hair growth shampoos and comes with large bottles of both shampoo and conditioner.

The Best Hair Loss Shampoo for Dry, Damaged Hair: Luseta Biotin & Collagen Shampoo and Conditioner

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $29.94

If you have dry, damaged hair, chances are you have experienced some hair loss. The Luseta biotin and collagen set helps repair hair, restore elasticity and strength to damaged hair, and prevent future hair loss.

This argan oil-infused shampoo and conditioner duo promotes natural hair growth, and the collagen helps you grow plump, luscious strands naturally.

The Best Hair Loss Shampoo for Color Treated Hair: Nexxus Hair Color Assure Sulfate-Free Shampoo

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $33.98

This sulfate-free, keratin, and coconut oil-based shampoo and conditioner set promotes long hair by preventing breakage and protecting color-treated hair for weeks.

This conditioning combo is excellent for red-heads, brunettes, fallout, and more, even if it isn’t your natural color.

The Best Hair Loss Shampoo for Bleached Hair: Nioxin System 5 Cleanser Shampoo

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $42

If you have bleached hair, then you are probably familiar with breakage and fallout. The peppermint oil-infused Nioxin Shampoo not only smells great, but it gives you a fresh, clean scalp and works to strengthen and restore bleached or chemically treated hair.

Nioxin boasts a 91% reduction in hair fallout, and 85% of users recorded thicker-looking hair.

The Best Hair Loss Shampoo for Dry Scalp and Dandruff: WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $16.72

WOW Apple Cider Vinegar Shampoo helps reverse hair loss by giving you an overall clean and restored scalp. The sulfate- and paraben-free shampoo works to restore PH balance and restore hair to its natural, healthy state. This combination of ingredients reduces breakage and promotes regrowth.

The Best Hair Loss Shampoo for Scalp Balance: Herbalosophy Biotin & Collagen Shampoo

Photo Credit: Amazon

Price: $19.99

The Herbalosophy Shampoo combines all of the best features for a healthy scalp. It is sulfate, gluten, and paraben-free, is infused with Vitamin B7 and Argan Oil, and contains Collagen and Biotin, which are vital nutrients for hair growth.

The color-safe shampoo gently cleanses hair and restores scalp PH balance while promoting hair regrowth and anti-breakage.

Which Hair Loss Shampoo is best for your Life & Style?

Whether you’re looking for hair regrowth, anti-breakage, scalp rebalancing, using a hair loss shampoo can help! If you have over-bleached, colored, dry, damaged, or distressed hair, these 7 hair loss shampoos might just help you to grow those long, luscious, celebrity locks!