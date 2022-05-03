Written in partnership with Ascend Agency.

Crypto has been the biggest buzzword in the digital space over the last few years. This has been accompanied by the exponential growth of the digital currency market, which has accounted for thousands of millionaires over the years. Crypto has become a hub for modern investors seeking new investment channels for higher returns. Unfortunately, this massive growth comprises only a small percentage of entrepreneurs and investors worldwide, largely because most people are still in the dark about cryptocurrency. The information gap about crypto has led to fear and uncertainty among investors to venture into this space even though they find the concept of digital currency interesting. Raffay Alvi has stepped into this space to close the gap by sharing his profound knowledge and insights on crypto.

Raffay is the founder and CEO of The Crypto Network. The Crypto Discord community consistently ranks The Crypto Network at the top of their listings across multiple categories such as cryptocurrency, finance, investing, and business. The Crypto Network is the first to appear when users search through the numerous crypto listings. So far, The Crypto Network’s Discord community has amassed a staggering 500,000 followers across all social media platforms combined, including TikTok and YouTube. The Crypto Network has earned its status as a VIP club for crypto enthusiasts who want to learn about new opportunities and developments in this space.

With experience spanning over 6 years in cryptocurrency trading, Raffay did not want to limit his knowledge to himself and those close to him. As a self-made millionaire and entrepreneur at 25, he wants others, like budding entrepreneurs and investors, to explore the endless possibilities of crypto. To accomplish this goal, Raffay shares his experience and knowledge about crypto through engaging content including videos in his Discord community and across social media platforms like TikTok and YouTube. Raffay’s TikTok page has already gained much attention for the insightful and educational content he shares. The Crypto Network’s YouTube channel also shares education content to a captive social audience.

Over the years, The Crypto Network has emerged as a resource for many generations of investors who want to explore new opportunities to grow their wealth. The community shares detailed information about crypto with thousands of traders and investors to help them discover further prospects. The Crypto Network doesn’t promise easy returns or crazy growth. but is popular for its unbiased and genuine educational content, including research, insights, and data.

Venturing into a space that was little known and establishing trust with people was not easy for Raffay. Initially, thousands of people doubted the educational content that Raffay shared online, but with time, he was able to establish credibility with his social media content. Raffay went through a trial-and-error process until he gained solid insight into crypto. He made mistakes, incurred losses, and learned from them to grow. The Crypto Network’s Discord community and Raffay’s social media channels are a means through which he shares these experiences with people to save them from making similar mistakes.

Going forwards, Raffay Alvi will continue growing The Crypto Network’s Discord community to reach millions of people and help them discover new opportunities to invest and trade. He will keep learning about the advances in the digital world to share his knowledge and insights with people from different corners of the globe.