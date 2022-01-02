It’s no secret that the Gansevoort Hotel in Manhattan’s Meatpacking District is one of New York City’s premiere destinations. Located at 18 9th Ave., the chic downtown establishment is an oasis for locals and visitors alike!

Gansevoort Meatpacking is a 186-room hotel with a full service ground-floor restaurant, year-round rooftop bar and restaurant, a 45-foot heated outdoor pool and indoor and outdoor space where guests can soak in the impeccable views of NYC.

Gansevoort Hotel Group

In addition to the stunning atmosphere and sleek accommodations, the available food and drinks are second to none. On the rooftop, you’ll find Saishin, a Omakase bar offering traditional sushi dishes, sake and specialty cocktails.

The space seats up to 50 patrons, including a 16-seat Omakase bar. All guests must be vaccinated and need to show proof of ID. The hours of operation are Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday with the last seating available at 8:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday with the last seating available at 10:00 p.m.

Gansevoort Hotel Group

Should you not be in the mood for sushi — although, is that ever really the case? — the Gansevoort launched Coffee & Cocktails (C+C), an open-air café reminiscent of the streets of Paris or Italy. Indulge your European vacation fantasies with some sandwiches, light bites and cocktails in the evening.

Outside of Gansevoort Meatpacking, you’ll find the Hudson River, the High Line, the Whitney Museum of American Art, Chelsea Market and countless options for premium shopping and dining.