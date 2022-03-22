Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

How many photos are living on your phone? Hundreds? Thousands? So many memories, faces and places, fleeting moments made timeless. Some of our fondest memories have been reduced to simple pixels stored on a digital screen. If you could bring those memories back to life and give them a small corner of your world, a home, would you?

The company, Persnickety Prints, is in the business of creating homes for the memories you are making. Founder and CEO, Chari Pack, is a creative and talented businesswoman with a vision for our photos to do more. She recently launched the Persnickety Prints Box app — an interactive photo app providing users with the ability to receive a customized photo box each month — your memories gifted back to you at your doorstep.

Dorm Room walls are notorious for feeling empty and cold. For a student’s home away from home, the Persnickety Box App is perfect. Print and display trendy photos exhibiting your immaculate vibes to add that chic finishing touch to your room. For the visionary, customize a vision collage of goals, moods and manifestations, reminding you to create the life you’ve always wanted. For the student who feels home is a little too far away, the Persnickety Box App allows you to take a piece of home with you anywhere.

Home offices are known for being stagnant and cluttered. Trying to create a space for productivity in close proximity to where you eat, sleep, shower, cook and binge Netflix is nearly impossible. Luckily with the Persnickety Box App, you don’t need to be an interior designer to make your ideal workspace. Embellish your office by subscribing to Persnickety Box and adorn your walls with your favorite photos, graphics and quotes. Every month get a new collection to keep your space fresh, giving your creativity a chance to come to life. Be your own boss and make a space you feel most inspired in with Persnickety Box.

Weddings often feel far too busy. Let Persnickety Box save your special day in the best way possible. Relive your wedding day over and over again by putting all your favorite photos in one place with the Persnickety Box mini album. The mini album relieves the struggle of having to choose just a few photos to be printed. There is a place for everyone who made that day so special in the mini album. Not to mention, it makes for the most adorable coffee table accessory. The Photo Journal makes a perfect sign-in book and it’s only $20. Persnickety believes the happiest day of your life is meant to be shared.

Time flies in the blink of an eye. The Persnickety Box photo journal allows you to freeze time and revisit precious memories. The journal features 60 thick pages with photo guides and journaling lines. Chart all of life’s adventures with hand-written notes, thoughts and dates adding the perfect personalized touch. It is sleek and minimal, prompting you to truly make it yours. With the Persnickety Box photo journal, every moment is a gift to be treasured for years to come.

When it comes to giving your memories a permanent place in your life, the Persnickety Box App has you covered, from your phone to your doorstep to your heart. Your ideas, photos and creativity are in good hands because Persnickety believes the best way to decorate your life is with moments you have already lived.

Download the Free Persnickety Box App today!