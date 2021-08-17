This article was originally published on Real Tested CBD. To view the original article, click here.

Delta-9 THC (Tetrahydrocannabinol) has been at the forefront of cannabinoids for some time, with the most research and fame of the over 100+ cannabinoids we know of so far found in hemp and cannabis plants. The growth of the cannabis and hemp industries on the rise, there is a new cannabinoid stealing the spotlight: Delta-8 THC. Could this be the cannabinoid for you? Let’s take a look at how delta-8 THC could possibly be beneficial for you.

What Is Delta-8 THC?

Delta-8 THC occurs in all cannabis and hemp plants in small concentrations, making it a minor cannabinoid compared to delta-9 or CBD. Delta-8 is a “degraded” form of delta-9 THC, thought to have similar properties with a less euphoric impact.

Delta-8 THC is an isomer of delta-9 THC, meaning that it has a similar formula with a different arrangement of atoms. From a molecular standpoint, delta-8 THC and delta-9 THC differ mostly due to the location of a double bind in their chain. Delta-8 THC contains the bond on the 8th carbon chain while delta-9 THC has it on the 9th carbon chain. Though this is a small difference in chemical structure, there is an evident difference in how each impacts the body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS).

How Does Delta-8 Work?

The ECS is a bodily system largely responsible for functions like mood, pain regulation, sleep cycles and more. There are receptors in the ECS that delta-8 can bind with, primarily the CB1 receptor. The CB1 receptors in the ECS are located throughout the central nervous system and brain and are thought to regulate the psychoactive effects of THC. Users of delta-8 THC have reported similar effects that like of traditional THC, but less intense.

What Are the Potentially Therapeutic Properties of Delta-8 THC?

Anxiolytic – Because delta-8 binds with CB1 receptors, it is thought to help with reducing anxiety and stress. In comparison to delta-9 THC, which has been reported to sometimes increase paranoia or anxiety, delta-8 may have a reduced effect or a “clearer” high. There is limited research in this direction, but delta-8 THC could have anxiety-reducing properties when consumed mindfully.

Pain Relief – Similar to CBD and traditional THC (delta-9), delta-8 could have some analgesic properties. By interacting with the CB1 receptors in the ECS, delta-8 may be able to help reduce inflammation and manage pain. The nervous system is made up of a series of pain receptors that delta-8 may be able to help regulate in sensitivity.

Appetite Stimulant – Like delta-9 THC, delta-8 could have similar appetite stimulating properties. This could be beneficial for those with problems eating due to health conditions like AIDS or treatments like chemotherapy.

Neuroprotective – Delta-8 is thought to aid in the production of acetylcholine, a neurotransmitter important for memory and cognition. This connection could make delta-8 a promising neuroprotectant with more research, especially in the direction of Alzheimer’s and similar neurological and cognitive conditions.

Antiemetic – Somewhat like its appetite stimulating properties, delta-8 could be used as antiemetic to keep nausea at bay. By interacting with the ECS, delta-8 could be especially beneficial for those managing disorders like Crohn’s or treatment from cancer like chemotherapy.

Trying Delta-8 THC

When it comes to delta-8, producers must be especially careful about the purity and testing of their products. Delta-8 THC extracted from marijuana plants, which may not be legal in your state, is fairly safe to use but could have a higher delta-9 THC content than you are anticipating. Delta-8 products produced from hemp plants must be converted from CBD first. This process can call for the use of chemicals, which in turn must be removed. For the process to be completed properly, the right equipment and skill is needed. This is where third-party lab testing becomes important.

Third-party lab testing ensures you are buying a legitimate product as well as one that will deliver your desired results. Here at Real Tested CBD, we test for every rare cannabinoid, residual solvents, pesticides, as well as overall quality, purity, and potency. With the current gray area surrounding delta-8 THC regulations, it’s up to the consumer to do the proper research before purchasing. Third party lab testing can ensure safety, purity, and potency – while helping you stay on the right side of the law. If you are in the ever-growing market for delta-8 THC products, be sure to turn to reliable sources and know exactly what you are shopping for.

