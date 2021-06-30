If you still associate hair spray with the 80s, you have some serious catching up to do. Salon Grafix Professional Hair Spray is summer hair’s secret weapon, holding tresses in place and locking in frizz, while boosting volume. It’s great for everything from taming to tousling, sleek buns to beachy waves. Your style, your way. Find the hold that fits you.

Use hairspray like a pro with these tips:

The 6 Inches Rule: Hold Salon Grafix Professional Hair Spray at least six inches away from your head, any closer and you can saturate your hair creating an almost greasy look.

Add Volume: Seal in your look by spraying Salon Grafix Shaping Unscented between the layers of your hair. Use a comb, or your fi ngers, to part each layer, then add a spritz or two.

Brushable Hair: Want to still run a brush or comb (very gently) through your hair to smooth things over? We suggest Salon Grafix Shaping Extra Hold for a softer hold.

Tame Flyaways: Salon Grafix Freezing Hold works wonders on flyways, touching up a curl or taming bangs. Spray a little into your hands and lightly pat.

Salon Grafix is humidity resistant and never sticky!

