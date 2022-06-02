Looking for some summer style inspo? Ensuring you’re photo-ready for all of the fun in the summer sun starts with a proper pair of shades. When it comes to protecting your eyes while staying on trend, there’s one brand that is levels above the rest: Christopher Cloos.

The Danish eyewear brand is adored by celebrities and influencers the world over, and for good reason. With eco-friendly, bio-degradable frames and stylish — yet timeless — glasses, it’s no wonder why Christopher Cloos can be seen adorning the faces of the hottest, trendiest personalities around the globe including renowned supermodel Elsa Hosk — who partnered with Christopher Cloos on her own fashionable collection.