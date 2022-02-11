Stressing over last minute Valentine’s Day dinner reservations? MorningStar Farms and Pinky Cole have partnered up to help you #MakeItEasy this Valentine’s Day. These easy to execute, delicious recipes are guaranteed to bring the love to every bite.

The Irresistible Chick

For your tender lover, try our vegan Irresistible Chick, featuring crispy, juicy Incogmeato® Chik’n Tenders with tangy Kimchi and sweet Teriyaki mayo, all nestled on a slider bun. Crispy and crunchy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside, plant-based Incogmeato® Chik’n Tenders cook, taste, and pull apart just like the real deal.

Serves 2

Prep time: 2 minutes Cook time: 10 minutes Total time: 12 minutes

Sandwich Ingredients:

4 Incogmeato® Chik’n Tenders (2 per sandwich)

2 vegan slider buns of choice

Teriyaki Mayo*

Seoul Vegan Kimchi or vegan Kimchi of choice

2 pickle slices

*Teriyaki Mayo Ingredients:

7 tablespoons vegan mayo of choice

3 tablespoons Teriyaki sauce of choice

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Ground ginger, salt and pepper to taste

Directions:

In a bowl, mix together all ingredients to make the Teriyaki Mayo and refrigerate until ready to use.

Cook tenders according to package instructions.

Toast buns.

Build sandwiches: Spread Teriyaki Mayo on both sides of buns. Add 2 tenders to bottom buns, top with Kimchi, pickles and add top buns.

Serve and enjoy with your tender lover immediately.

The Sausage Sweetie

For a breakfast-in-bed treat, spoil your special someone with the vegan Sausage Sweetie. MorningStar Farms® Veggie Original Sausage Patties and vegan eggs are seasoned with Pinky’s deliciously addictive Slut Dust, and topped with gooey, warm vegan cheese and sandwiched between warm Hawaiian bread. With 79% less fat than cooked pork sausage and 80 calories per serving, MorningStar Farms® Veggie Original Sausage Patties are a great savory option to add to the most important meal of the day.

Serves 2

Prep time: 5 minutes Cook time: 10 minutes Total time: 15 minutes

Ingredients:

4 MorningStar Farms® Veggie Original Sausage Patties

2 cups of egg replacement of your choice

2 pinches of black salt

2 pinches of Slutty Vegan Slut Dust

Vegan cheese

Vegan Hawaiian bread of choice

Directions:

Cook sausage and eggs with seasoning until done. Toast Hawaiian bread. Add eggs and sausage to the bread, top with cheese. Serve and enjoy immediately!

Visit MorningstarFarms.com for more inspiration and details on where to buy.