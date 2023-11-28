Fifteen years ago, Mel Robbins, the remarkable host of The Mel Robbins Podcast, hit rock bottom, battling anxiety that nearly cost her everything. Today, she stands as one of the most respected change and motivation experts globally. Her mission is simple: to share proven tools empowering you to craft a better life. Mel’s journey mirrors those of the Top 10 Impact-Driven Leaders, individuals who not only excel in their domains but also exhibit an unwavering commitment to driving positive change in their communities. Brace yourself for inspiration through their unwavering dedication and groundbreaking innovations. As we delve into their stories, Mel Robbins leads the way, embodying the essence of impactful leadership.

VERA YANTI KRETSCHMAR: Angel Investor, Property Investor, and Founder of Anaya Aesthetics

Vera Kretschmar is an entrepreneur and visionary leader, known for her roles as an Angel Investor, Property Investor, and the Founder of Anaya Aesthetics. As the Managing Director at Ivory Capital, she drives growth in diverse sectors. Vera is also committed to property development and investment through Anaya Property Investments, merging her financial expertise with real estate. Her forward-thinking mindset extends to angel and crypto investments, showcasing her ability to identify emerging market opportunities. Vera’s dynamic approach to entrepreneurship embraces innovation, empowerment, and balanced growth.

MAT SMITH: Founder and CEO of Mat Smith Consulting

When Mat specialized in helping Roofers, Remodelers, and Home Improvement Companies boost their business through paid advertising. With a wealth of experience and expertise, Mat has tested and fine-tuned more than 10,000 ads across every corner of the United States. His dedication has led to the creation of some of the most profitable Facebook ads in the home improvement industry. Under Mat’s leadership, his advertising system has achieved remarkable success, generating over $600 million in revenue within just four years. His accomplishments have garnered attention and recognition, with features in renowned publications like Forbes, Success, and Men’s Magazine.

DANELLE DELGADO AND MIKE DRAPER: Co-founders of Team Engage

Danelle Delgado and Mike Draper, Co-founders of Team Engage, are online business experts known for their viral content and social media success. Danelle is a “millionaire maker,” best-selling author, and sought-after speaker. Mike, a former SWAT police officer, is a viral content creator with a knack for making any industry’s content go viral. They are both business brilliance and social media gurus, showing how personality, persistence, and their proven systems lead to success and monetization. Danelle is also the CEO of Life Intended, and Mike is a social media king.

These leaders, proudly walking in the transformative Mel Robbins steps, illuminate the universal pursuit of making a positive impact. Their narratives stand as powerful reminders that, in 2024, we can draw inspiration from their remarkable journeys. As we collectively strive for a future that is brighter, kinder, and more impactful, their stories showcase that determination, empathy, and a clear vision have the power to leave lasting marks on lives. Let us embrace their lessons and embark on our own paths to impact, paving the way for a better world for all. The indelible impressions of these leaders, much like Mel Robbins herself, remind us of the profound potential within each of us to contribute to a more compassionate and impactful future.

TERRI BRITT: Spiritual Coach and Intuitive Healer

Terri Britt, a former Miss US anchor for Movietime (now E!) as well as a TEDx speaker, is a multifaceted personality. She’s an intuitive healer, spiritual coach, and an award-winning author, known for books like “The Enlightened Mom” and “Message Sent.” Terri has dedicated over two decades to helping women boost their Worthiness Quotients, breaking the cycle of lack and stress. She’s the founder of the Women Leaders of Love community and has made appearances on major TV networks such as Today, Fox, and NBC NY. Terri is also a contributor to HuffPost. Besides her professional achievements, she’s a dedicated wife, mom, stepmom, and nana. Alongside her husband, Charlie, she co-owns JumpinGoat Coffee Roasters in Helen and Cleveland, Georgia.

HILARY DECESARE: CEO and Founder of The ReLaunch Co.

Hilary DeCesare, a trailblazing Silicon Valley CEO, is renowned for her work in neuropsychology as it relates to business. As the CEO and Founder of The ReLaunch Co., she has significantly impacted the tech industry, contributing to nearly half a billion in Oracle sales and securing millions in venture capital for startups. Hilary’s 3HQ™ framework empowers mid-life women to reimagine their lives using the 3H’s Head, Heart, and Highest Self. Through powerful transformative courses and coaching, she has helped thousands reinvent their lives, businesses, and relationships, enabling them to show up as their best energetic selves daily. Her insights have been featured on major networks and in publications like Forbes. Hilary hosts the top rated “The ReLaunch Podcast,” co-hosts for “Wake Up with Marci & Hilary,” and was named the Top Business Leader in 2023 by NOW Honors. A dedicated philanthropist, as seen on the ABC hit show The Secret Millionaire, she serves on the board of Cal Poly San Luis Obispo and supports causes against children.

ELSA MORGAN: CEO, Founder, and Head Coach at The Queenie Effect Pty Ltd.

Elsa Morgan is the CEO, Founder, and Head Coach at The Queenie Effect Pty Ltd. Her inspiring journey, from a challenging start in life to overcoming adversity and setbacks, led her to successfully build 6-figure businesses in the online space. In 2015, she founded “The Queenie Effect,” a women’s empowerment company dedicated to championing and elevating women in business. Elsa’s Legacy Academy coaching programs have empowered over 90% of her clients to achieve remarkable breakthroughs and some reach 6 and 7-figure businesses. “The Queenie Effect” is rapidly scaling towards achieving 7 figures in income per year, marking an impressive milestone in its journey.

KORTNEY MURRAY: CEO and Founder of Coastal Kapital

Kortney Murray, CEO/Founder of Coastal Kapital, is a financial services leader with a remarkable entrepreneurial journey. She has shattered gender barriers in a male-dominated industry, proving that success knows no gender. Kortney’s influence goes beyond her role, as she’s a best-selling co-author, media personality, sought-after keynote speaker, and a board member of AACFB. Her mission revolves around building successful business partnerships, addressing entrepreneurial challenges, and simplifying business financing. Kortney Murray’s relentless drive and commitment empower others, making her a true trailblazer in the financial services world.

CRYSTAL ADAIR-BENNING: CEO, Copywriter, and Ghostwriter at Word Magic Copywriting Inc

Crystal Adair-Benning, the CEO, Copywriter, and multiple NYT bestselling Ghostwriter at Word Magic Copywriting Inc, is a literary magician. Her Quantum Copy Revolution fuses writing with human connection and sales psychology, catapulting visionaries into the spotlight as they claim their intellectual property. She leads inspiring Book Writing Retreats worldwide and encouraging and teaching others to craft captivating tales. A true wordsmith reshaping the world, one narrative at a time.

TRISTEN DURKIN: Founder and CEO of True Medical Aesthetics PLLC

Tristen Durkin, Founder and CEO of True Medical Aesthetics PLLC in Avon, Connecticut, is a Registered Nurse with a diverse background. She began her career in mental health and addiction, transitioned to homecare nursing, and developed a passion for medical aesthetics and wellness. With certifications in Botox, Filler, Laser Services, Non-Surgical Body Contouring, and a commitment to mental health, she’s become an expert in the field. Tristen actively mentors others in the industry and shares her expertise and her innovative practices through professional speaking engagements. When she’s not working, she enjoys family time, tennis, and travel.

MANUELA MEJIA ESCOBAR: Founder of Numa Lounge & Spa

Manuela Mejia Escobar is the Founder of Numa Lounge & Spa, known for her expertise in makeup artistry and nail technology. She started with humble beginnings, gradually building her salon, formerly named “Beauty Extravagance,” into a well-respected brand in Medellin, Colombia. Manuela’s passion and dedication to quality have earned her a strong reputation in the industry. She is also developing a nail product to strengthen weak nails. Currently, she is pursuing opportunities to expand her brand in Canada and North America.

