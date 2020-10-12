This article was originally published on Hemp CBD Pet. To view the original article, click here.

A lot of people are now giving CBD for dogs, as it can help to treat various diseases in them. This compound can be useful for all animals including dogs, cats, and even horses. Therefore, CBD products are now becoming a class of drugs on their own. People are even giving this compound for birds too. This natural compound is found to control different illnesses in dogs without causing severe side effects. The following are some of the top reasons to give CBD for dogs.

CBD Products Derived From Hemp Are Not Psychoactive

You don’t have to worry about psychoactive effects when giving CBD products to your pets, as these products are free from such effects. The hemp plant from which the CBD products are usually derived contains only a negligible amount of the psychoactive element called THC, which creates intoxicating effects.

THC is a major compound present in the cannabis plant, which causes psychoactive effects. However, the hemp plant has only a very small concentration of this compound. So products derived from this plant won’t create any adverse effects. Therefore, giving CBD for pets is considered safe.

CBD Can Help With Anxiety

Anxiety in pets can be triggered by a large number of reasons. This might be because of some loud noises like fireworks, and thunderstorms, etc. Or anxiety can be triggered by some experience like cruel treatment from the previous owner. Anxiety can lead to a variety of symptoms in dogs including:

Barking or howling

Shivering

Panting or pacing

Running away or cowering

Digging

Reduced appetite

Destroying furniture

Excessive chewing or licking

Urinating more frequently

Inability to settle

Therefore, it is important to control these symptoms for improving your dog’s general health. CBD can be beneficial for this purpose, as it can help to relieve anxiety, stress, and various symptoms resulting from them. So it can help to restore the mental and physical health of your dog.

CBD Can Help To Fight Cancer

This is one of the important properties of CBD that is now widely being explored in the medical field. However, the evidence to show the effectiveness of CBD in preventing and curing cancer is not available yet. However, it is useful in controlling some symptoms of cancer and certain side effects caused by cancer treatments.

Cancer and its treatment can cause different problems like pain, and inflammation, etc. in your pets. This can create discomfort for them thereby deteriorating their health. CBD helps control inflammation and pain easily thereby helping your pets to get relief from these conditions.

Some studies suggest that CBD might be beneficial for preventing the growth of cancerous cells in pets. However, there is no authentic evidence to prove these claims. Hence, more research and studies are needed in this field for finding the ability of CBD for treating cancer in pets.

CBD Can Reduce Nausea

CBD can reduce nausea, and vomiting, etc. in pets. This can help to promote gut health and control different digestive disorders.

CBD Can Control Seizures

It is estimated that almost 5% of dogs suffer from seizures. The main reason for seizures in dogs is epilepsy. Studies suggest that CBD can be beneficial for controlling seizures, especially epileptic seizures. This compound is now used for the treatment of some rare forms of epilepsy because of its ability to effectively control epileptic seizures. So you can use it for controlling seizures in your dog easily, without worrying about severe side effects.

CBD Relieves Pain

Your dog can suffer from pain because of different conditions like arthritis. Giving CBD for dogs can help to alleviate pain thereby helping them to lead a better life.

CBD Might Help With Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD)

This condition can affect the digestive system and can result in different symptoms like diarrhea, and reduced appetite, etc. IBD can also cause pain, fever, and fatigue, etc. CBD can control these symptoms and might improve gut health. This can help your dogs to get relief from different problems caused by IBD.

CBD Can Reduce Inflammation

Diseases like arthritis can lead to inflammation in different parts of your pet’s body. CBD can be a great help in this situation, as it can alleviate inflammation, swelling, and stiffness, etc.

CBD Can Protect The Nervous System

CBD can protect the brain cells and it can also help to control different diseases that can affect spine and nerve tissues. This compound can prevent the death of brain cells caused by inflammation and oxidative stress.

Can Promote Heart Health

The ability of CBD to protect the heart from different diseases can help to promote heart health. It can regulate the blood flow and prevent the damage of the blood vessels thereby improving heart health.

CBD can be beneficial for your dogs in different ways. It can help to prevent and control different diseases in them. In addition to this, CBD can also promote your pet’s general well-being.

