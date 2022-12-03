Article presented by Fame Media

With a perfect blend of art, aesthetics, skill and compassion, these immensely skilled surgeons are changing lives and leading the way for top-quality patient care.

Here are the Top 3 Plastic Surgeons of 2022:

Dr. Harrison Lee

Dr. Harrison Lee is a triple board-certified Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgeon. He opened his first practice in 1998 to cater to everyone from all racial and gender backgrounds and has since expanded to Beverly Hills, New York City, and even Dubai.

Throughout his life, Harrison has been passionate about helping people but, more specifically, the less fortunate, which is why in all of his practices, he performs not only cosmetic plastic procedures but also reconstructive surgeries for those who have congenital deformities. With his passion as his driving force, he quickly became recognized as a world expert in multiple surgical procedures, including V-line surgery, facial bone surgery and Facial Feminization surgery. Not only are his innovations in the sector evident and globally renowned, but so is his mission –to assist those in need of surgeries to help them grow as human beings to live their lives to the fullest! To learn more about Dr. Harrison Lee, click here.

Dr. George M Varkarakis

Dr. Varkarakis is an award-winning plastic surgeon working with GV Plastic Surgery in Miami, Florida. He specializes in a wide range of surgical and non-surgical treatments of the face, breast, and body with a focus on bone and soft tissue reconstruction. His current subspecialties include aesthetic/cosmetic, pediatric craniofacial, facial plastic, and reconstructive surgery. The combination of his meticulous approach, surgical skill and artistic eye has led him to become a highly sought-after plastic surgeon in South Florida. In addition to his body work, he is known for facial rejuvenations performed under local anesthesia that ensure the most elegant result. “Many patients are afraid of looking unnatural, too pulled or nothing like themselves. With my facelift, the patient remains awake, animated and smiling. This technique helps me maintain their natural expression while addressing the signs of aging,” he explains. “Aging is a three-dimensional problem that occurs due to fat and bone loss. I correct this by repositioning the tissue and muscle back to a more youthful position.” To restore volume, his fat grafting method ensures a long-lasting rejuvenating result. “The special way I harvest and purify the fat is important for its long-term survival.” These advanced techniques and attention to detail result in truly revitalizing transformations.

To learn more about Dr. George M Varkarakis & his practice, click here.

Dr. Nathaniel Villanueva

Dr. Nathaniel Villanueva, MD, is a highly trained and respected board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon who focuses on creating natural aesthetics while prioritizing patient safety. He is an award-winning surgeon who has achieved numerous academic publications and various awards throughout his career but has also served as a leader and educator in the sector. Villanueva has taught many other surgeons how to safely perform many different procedures including rhinoplasties, liposuction, and even for the latest radio-frequency skin tightening device. However, his contributions to the industry do not stop there, as he has also pioneered two total body harmonizing procedures known as A.T.L.A.S and A.T.L.A.N.T.I.S, both of which help highlight each patients’ amazing anatomy and silhouette. His countless years of innovation have translated into spectacular results for each and every one of his patients but also without extensive recovery periods. At his practice, The Plastic Surgery Institute, he, and his fellow world renowned doctors pride themselves in performing with utmost detail to each patients individual desires while keeping the results looking beautifully natural.To Learn more about Dr. Nathaniel Villanueva and his practice, click here.