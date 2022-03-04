This is sponsored content. Life & Style is not endorsing the websites or products set forth below.

Delta-8 THC is a compound found in hemp that is structurally similar to the major cannabinoid compound Delta-9 THC recognized in marijuana for its psychoactive effects. Despite being one of the newest strains in the market, Delta-8 is quickly taking over the industry. The masses have readily accepted it, with new products popping up left, right, and center.

But as with any new and highly popular products, it can be difficult to identify the highest quality products that are safe to consume and when it counts – delicious! No worries. We did the research for you.

After searching high and low for the best Delta-8 products from reputable brands you can trust, we’ve narrowed it down to these top five:

1. Delta Extrax Delta-8 Snoozy Bundle

Delta Extrax has cemented its place in the industry, and it’s no surprise that their Delta-8 Snoozy Bundle is topping the list.

Their premium Delta-8 Snoozy Bundle features Chill Tincture, which is an Indica blend allowing for the perfect way to end your day. What’s even more outstanding is the fact that the bundle comes in different strains.

The Watermelon Candy Kush Disposable has a mouthwatering fruity aroma and mellow grape taste. The Bubba OG Kush Premium Delta-8 THC has a tantalizing sweet smell with peppery notes followed by a citrus flavor. They also have the Delta-8 THC energize bundle featuring the focus tincture, insane punch disposable, and the strawberry cough cartridge.

Like all their other products, Delta-8 Snoozy Bundle has been lab-tested in both the raw form and finished product, guaranteeing only the best quality.

2. 3CHI Delta-8 THC Gummies

Second on the list is the popular Delta-8 THC gummies by 3CHI. Not only is 3CHI the most famous Delta-8 manufacturer in the country, but it is also the first brand to offer federally legal Delta-8 products. The gummies are optimized for rapid absorption, which allows the user to start feeling the effects much faster. They are providing appealing sensations that are euphoric and relaxing.

3CHI has its Delta-8 THC Gummies in three blends: Delta-8 THC, Delta-8 THCv, and Delta 8:CBN, with Delta-8 as the main active ingredient. THCv has been proven to give an uplifting and potent effect targeting stress and appetite.

The Delta-8 THC Gummies come in a number of flavors, including black raspberry and watermelon. 3CHI also has Comfortably Numb gummies with 12.5MG Delta-8 THC and 12.5MG CBN in each gummy. The Comfortably Numb gummies contain another popular and helpful cannabinoid, CBN. When paired with Delta 8, CBN acts as a magnifier channeling the effects towards a more focused experience. They come in packs of eight and 16, each gummy containing 25mg of Delta 8.

3. MOONWLKR Watermelon Zkittlez Delta-8 THC Gummies

Started out of curiosity to push the boundaries of what is truly possible with Delta-8 THC, Moonwlkr is one of the leading brands. They have been providing users with some of the best products with a heavy focus on quality.

Their Delta-8 gummies come in six flavors, including the watermelon Zkittlez, which is one of their most popular Delta-8 gummies. The watermelon Zkittlez gummies contain a total of 625 mg Delta-8 THC giving a perfect balance of Zkittlez and ripe watermelon in a delightful burst of flavor. You can use code LNS15 to receive your 15% OFF discount on all products.

Like most of these brands, MOONWLKR has its products go through third-party lab testing guaranteeing high quality. They also control the whole process from production and on-site fulfillment. They deliver 12.5mg in each gummy.

4. Eaze Delta-8 Gummies

Enjoy an easy high provided by Eaze Delta-8 Gummies. Each gummy contains 25MG of Delta-8 THC, with two sizes available in 625MG and 250MG per bag. As they source their Delta-8 THC from the hemp plant, Eaze Delta brings THC benefits to states where recreational Delta-9 THC is prohibited.

Delta-8 THC varies chemically from Delta-9 THC (the typical THC) by only a few atom bonds but has many of the same properties. However, Delta-8 is only around 70% as strong as Delta-9 and can assist with relaxed focus and a higher level of clarity.

Eaze is part of a reputable family of CBD brands, Associated Hemp, which has its products in over 300 locations. Transparent and quality-focused, Associated Hemp products have their Certificates of Analysis readily available so you know exactly what you’re getting.

5. Koi CBD

The Koi Delta 8 THC gummies have quickly become one of the most popular products, with thousands of positive reviews backing up their excellent quality and perfect flavors.

Their gummies are available in five flavors: Blue Razz (most popular), Strawberry, Watermelon, Lime, and Mango, which has allowed them to cater to a larger audience. Each gummy contains 25 mg hemp-derived Delta-8 and comes in a package of eight. They’re available in both 6-count pouches and 20-count jars, with 25 mg of Delta-8 THC in each gummy. Their most popular flavor is also available in a six-piece resealable bag.

Among the factors that are enabling Koi CBD to solidify its popularity is its outstanding customer service. Koi CBD provides complete traceability from start to finish for all their products, so customers have full knowledge of what goes into their gummies. They ensure the quality of their gummies by submitting every batch to an accredited third-party lab and the test results are readily available on their website.

Looking at the current trends, it’s evident that Delta-8 is here to stay. The brands listed here are worth considering. Delta-8 products are redefining the sector, providing users with some of the highest quality gummies in the market.