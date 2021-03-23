This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Who knew international trade could be so tasty? That’s right; the British East India Company was such a big deal that bartenders named a drink after it. That’d be like if someone nowadays were to make a drink based on Glencore. And, if you ask us, that’s probably not gonna happen anytime soon!

Although they probably weren’t carrying CBD on 18th-century vessels, we feel adding a dropperful of Tribe’s citrus-flavored CBD oil is still a welcome addition. Hey, the Ancient Chinese were some of the first to cultivate hemp, so it’s not totally historically inaccurate!

CBD East India Cocktail Recipe

Although the East India Cocktail is considered a classic drink, numerous versions are floating around on the Internet. In fact, the prestigious Difford’s Guide now has two East India Cocktails on its website.

What’s important to note is that all of these different recipes share two ingredients: Angostura bitters and Cognac. While most East India Cocktail recipes add a touch of pineapple juice, there’s another interesting variation that opts for raspberry syrup.

Since there’s still significant debate over what should go into this cocktail, we don’t make any claims our cocktail is “authentic.” After all, there is CBD in this cocktail…so, it’s kind of impossible to say this is how folks made it in the 1800s! As always, we encourage you to experiment with different ingredients till you find what most pleases your palate.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz Cognac

½ oz curaçao

½ oz maraschino liqueur

¾ oz pineapple juice

½ oz lemon juice

3 dashes Angostura bitters

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

Pineapple wedge (optional)

Marsicano cherry (optional)

Directions

Pour everything but the cherry and pineapple wedge into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a chilled coupe glass

Garnish with a cherry or pineapple, as desired

While it’s super easy to plop some pineapple juice into your shaker, there are a few East India Cocktail recipes that call for homemade pineapple syrup. Interestingly, it’s not all that difficult to whip up this sweet, flavored syrup at home. If you feel like making the extra effort (or you’re just bored), here’s a quick rundown of what to do:

First, measure equal parts cane sugar, water, and pineapple cubes. Boil your water on the stovetop and stir in the sugar until it’s dissolved. Once your simple syrup is ready, cut your pineapple and put it in a large bowl. Next, pour the simple syrup into your bowl and let this mix sit in the fridge for one night.

In the morning, pour this fruity mixture through a fine-mesh strainer into an airtight bottle. Be sure to use this simple syrup within a day or two.

