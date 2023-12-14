MIAMI BEACH, FL – The Art Basel Miami Beach 2023 was illuminated by a standout event hosted by Sinan Tuna, CEO of Farmasi and a respected art patron, at his Hibiscus Island home on December 7th. The evening was one of the most notable gatherings of art, performances, and celebrities of the weekend.

Travis Scott was the star of the show, delivering a high-energy performance that captured the essence of the event. His dynamic stage presence and musical prowess provided a focal point for the evening, resonating with the audience and setting a vibrant tone. The exclusive guest list included a range of high-profile celebrities and personalities in film, music, sports, modeling, social media, and more.

Oscar-winning actor Leonardo DiCaprio brought a hint of Hollywood to Sinan’s Hibiscus Island event. Sean Penn added his star power as well.

Diplo, the acclaimed DJ and record producer, and Tyga, the rap superstar, were also in attendance, mingling with guests and adding to the night’s musical ambiance.

F1 driver Lance Stroll and models Elsa Hosk, Alessandra Ambrosio, and Irina Shayk were also in attendance, adding a touch of sports prestige and glamor to the event.

Sinan’s soiree featured other noteworthy figures such as Zach Bia, a prominent nightlife entrepreneur and DJ, and Toni Garner, a rising star in the fashion world. Social media influencer and fashion icon Jade Picon, along with Alexander Edwards, Carl Tabor, Lauren Sintes, Brian Miller, James F Goldstein, Olga Carter, Soon Yoon, Lee, and more were part of the vibrant mix. The event’s atmosphere was further enhanced by DJ Cruz and other guest celebrity DJs.

In a display of lights and technological prowess, the Sinan Tuna Art Basel festivities culminated in a climatic fireworks and drone light show, touted as one of Miami’s largest and most intricate coordinated displays.

The grand finale illuminated the Miami skyline and embodied the spirit of Art Basel Miami Beach 2023

Article presented by Jordan Finkle.