Article presented by Tom White. In Touch is not endorsing the procedures noted below

2023 is here and so are the new and celebrity-loved aesthetic treatments like EmFace. But does new equal better? And which celebrity treatments are worth it?

We asked New York’s leading facial plastic surgeon, Dr. Jennifer Levine, to shed light on which treatments will be trending in 2023 and why.

One of only a few female double-board certified facial plastic surgeons, Jennifer Levine, MD, recently opened a private operating room to meet the demand of her growing A-list clientele. But surgical modifications aren’t the only treatments celebrities inquire about.

“In 2023, we’re going to see a trend of sculpting the face, or what I like to call ‘FitFace,’” Dr. Levine shares. “Patients want treatments that are effective, produce results that look natural and don’t cut into their schedules with downtime. This is what innovative non-surgical treatments offer.”

FitFace is an aptly-named approach that resonates most with the newest generation getting into the treatment chair – generation Z. Influenced by the aesthetic refinements that digital filters provide as well as their peer skinfluencers, they are drawn to non-surgical treatments – also known as “tweakments” – that enhance, refine and improve their appearance, not create a new one.

Gen Z’s most common facial treatments fall in line with the FitFace approach, including lip enhancements, dermal fillers and neuromodulator injections as reported by a 2021 survey by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS). But with the growing desire to go needle-free, biostimulatory treatments are also on the rise with celebrities and patients alike.

Dr. Levine adds that getting the desired, sculpted look is best approached with a combination of treatments as no one treatment is meant to stand alone.

EmFace

Launched in late 2022 by aesthetic innovator BTL, EmFace has already garnered a lot of attention. Jessica Simpson, Alicia Silverstone and Jenna Dewan are among the growing list of celebrities loving this needle-free lifting and wrinkle-reducing treatment.

“EmFace can be compared to a workout for the face that creates a sculpted appearance,” Dr. Levine explains. “In line with the FitFace trend, you can expect it to be one of the most popular treatments in 2023.”

EmFace combines High-Intensity Facial Electrical Stimulation (HIFES) with radiofrequency to simultaneously tighten, lift and tone. It takes 20 minutes to complete one treatment, has no downtime and typically requires only four treatments a week apart to complete the full protocol. If ‘efficiency’ is your word for 2023, EmFace is for you.

Ultherapy

Another facial sculpting treatment, loved by FRIENDS’ co-stars Jennifer Anniston and Courtney Cox, Ultherapy uses ultrasound technology to increase the production of collagen.

According to Dr. Levine, “Ultherapy stimulates layers of tissue that would be addressed in a surgical facelift, making it a highly effective treatment for mild to moderate skin laxity.”

Also used by Christie Brinkley, an Ultherapy treatment can take approximately an hour and a half, depending on the area being treated, but only one treatment is required per area. Full results can take up to 6 months to appear as the body’s natural processes boost collagen and elastin production.

“Ultherapy has over a decade of proven results, and is one of the star treatments in our FitFace approach,” Dr. Levine adds.

Thread Lifts

Eva Mendez, Simon Cowell and the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, are a few A-listers who have experienced the lifting benefits of threads.

Aesthetic threads are temporary, absorbable sutures placed in the skin used to tighten and lift the tissue, resulting in a rejuvenated look. Referred to as the “lunchtime lift,” a thread lift does not require downtime and its results are reported to last up to two years.

Part of the FitFace game plan to sculpt the face, Dr. Levine also expects their use in non-surgical nose jobs to continue its upward trend.

“Depending on the patient’s nasal structure, non-surgical nose jobs can be completed with fillers or threads,” Dr. Levine explains. “We have seen a steady increase in the requests for threads for contouring the face as well as modifications to the nose over the last two years.”

Neuromodulators – Meet DAXXIFY

If getting to your Botox appointment every 3-4 months is getting hard to juggle, you will love DAXXIFY. The newest neuromodulator was approved by the FDA in late 2022 is the first reported to last up to 9 months.

While many celebrities use neuromodulators, Gwyneth Paltrow relieved some of the stigma around aging naturally versus aging gracefully when she became the global spokesperson for Xeomin, a double-purified neuromodulator.

“Daxxify contains the same core Botulinum toxin molecule as Botox, but it’s the only neuromodulator right now to be coated with a peptide.” Dr. Jennifer Levine explains. “What this peptide allows it to do is to attach to the receptor more effectively and also hang around longer so this translates into longer-lasting results for patients.”