More than two months after Maralee Nichols gave birth to Tristan Thompson‘s third child, their son’s name was revealed as Theo Thompson in a birth certificate obtained by People on Wednesday, February 23. That said, the professional basketball player’s name was not listed on the document.

“Tristan’s name was not on the birth certificate because he was not present at Theo’s birth,” Maralee, 31, said in a statement to Life & Style, before explaining the inspiration behind her newborn’s name.

“Theo, my little angel baby. I named you Theo because it means, ‘Gift from God.’ I had never been pregnant and had been told I might not be able to have children,” the former personal trainer said. “I couldn’t believe I was pregnant, when I saw you on the ultrasound and heard your little heartbeat, I knew I would always protect you and keep you safe. I love you more than you’ll ever know. You bring such joy and happiness into my life. My greatest blessing.”

When Maralee gave birth on December 1, 2021, in Santa Monica, California, Tristan, 30, was still disputing the child’s paternity. However, the following month, he confirmed he was Theo’s father by sharing a lengthy statement on social media.

Courtesy of Maralee Nichols/Instagram

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols,” the father of three, who shares daughter True Thompson with ex Khloé Kardashian and son Prince Thompson with ex Jordan Craig began. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality “sincerely” apologized to those he “hurt,” including Khloé. Tristan and the Good American founder, 30, were still in a committed relationship when he conceived a child with Maralee in March 2021.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” the Canada native wrote. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

Although Tristan continues to spend time with True, 4, and Prince, 5, he has never publicly shared a photo with Theo.

“Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support his son,” Maralee’s rep, Harvey Englander, told In Touch in a February 15 statement. “He has not made any attempt to meet their son, nor has he provided any financial assistance.”