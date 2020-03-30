Fresh air, for the win! On Monday, March 30, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram to share some clips of her daughter, True Thompson, playing outside. While running around their backyard “looking for balls,” KoKo’s darling soon-to-be 2-year-old wore the most adorable floral dress.

That’s right, y’all, just because the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 35, and her baby girl are quarantining amid the coronavirus outbreak doesn’t mean they can’t dress to impress.

As it happens, Khloé’s ex and True’s dad, Tristan Thompson, is self-isolating with them. According to In Touch, the former flames, who split in March 2018 after Tristan hooked up with Kylie Jenner’s former BFF Jordyn Woods, are “getting on better than ever.”

While KoKo and the NBA baller, 29, insist the decision to quarantine together is to benefit True, the Kar-Jenners think otherwise. “They’re convinced there’s more to it,” a source told the publication.

In the past, the Good American founder has made it clear that she will always make sure True has a relationship with her father, no matter what’s going on between her and Tristan romantically. “I want to show my daughter that it’s OK to forgive her dad,” Khloé told Jay Shetty during an October 2019 episode of his podcast.

“He’s a great person. Maybe him and I weren’t compatible or whatever in that way, but that’s OK,” she continued. “Nobody’s going to die. I always want True to be surrounded by love.” KoKo really is such a great mom! As for how she’s doing personally?

“I feel so good in my life,” she assured at the time. “I don’t really need much else and so something that I’m focusing on is just making sure to process everything. I think, especially in my family, we’re good at moving on. Like, we have very big, forgiving hearts. We just move on, but we don’t really talk about things that happened, and I don’t know if that’s healthy or not.”

The L.A. native went on to say that she “forgives” Tristan and doesn’t think “he’s a bad person.” We continue to wish them all the best during their quarantine time together!

