Tyra Banks has been known for her sassy attitude on shows like America’s Next Top Model and Dancing With the Stars, but a source exclusively tells Life & Style she’s totally changed her ways and is more mellowed out as she embraces motherhood.

“For fans of her TV work, Tyra can appear to have a split personality — one that she flaunted on America’s Next Top Model and later on Dancing With the Stars, where it sometimes looked like she relished delivering bad news or lording over contestants with whatever authority she has,” says a pal of the 50-year-old model.

“But in real life,” the friend adds, “motherhood has totally changed Tyra.”

The TV personality shares son York Banks Asla, 8, with ex-boyfriend Erik Asla. For years, she struggled with infertility and previously explained that she and Erik tried in vitro fertilization treatments, but it was not successful.

Finally having York, who was born via surrogate, really changed Tyra’s life.

“She has learned to shut down that hard edge she had as a TV host and become a real human being around her family and close friends,” the source says. “That’s been a huge step for her, and she’s way better off for it.”

Adds the insider, “It’s a little late in life to discover true humility — even Tyra recognizes that — [but] motherhood has finally made her into a truly self-aware person.”

When Tyra and the Norwegian photographer — who split in October 2017 — decided to use a surrogate, the Tyra Banks Show host admitted that she was nervous.

“There are so many stages,” she told People in 2018. “It’s like, ‘Okay, it’s a healthy embryo. Okay, it’s month one.’ I was just constantly living on edge until I held him for the first time.”

However, when York was born, the journey was well worth the wait. “As I gaze into the beautiful eyes of my son, I think about all the people who struggle with fertility or carrying a child and continue to pray for them every day,” she told the publication following York’s birth. “My hopes and dreams are filled with well wishes that they get to feel what my little treasure, York Banks Asla, feels like in my arms.”

As she watched York grow, Tyra gushed about spending time with him. “Coming home to him makes it all worth it,” she told People in 2020. “If it’s late, I’ll get into bed and cuddle with him.”

Though Tyra rarely posts about her son on social media, she’s shared that he is growing up to be one smart boy. In fact, he already speaks three languages.

“My son is amazing with his colors,” she told reporters at the AGT season 13 red carpet event in 2018. “He has friends in his classes that are like ‘re-re-red’ and my son is already up to silver and rose and rose gold. And he has been counting to 20 since he was 18 months. So he’s really, really smart.”

“He speaks Spanish, Norwegian and English,” she continued. “He’s a smart one — but he’s still crazy and damn near rolling on the floor and not listening to me most of the time!”