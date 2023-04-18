Written in partnership with Fame Media.

A smile is often said to be the most important accessory you can wear, so it’s no wonder that people are constantly looking for ways to achieve that perfect, gleaming smile. Here, renowned dental expert Dr. Rami AlBahri discusses advice on how to get and maintain the perfect smile. With his extensive experience and expertise in the dental field, Dr. AlBahri is the perfect person to help us unlock the secrets of a dazzling smile.

Meet Dr. Rami AlBahri

Dr. Rami AlBahri is a triple threat, holding dental licenses and board certifications in the U.S, Canada, and the UAE. With specialties in prosthodontics, facial esthetics, and full-mouth rehabilitation, including implant surgery and botulinum toxin injectables, Dr. AlBahri is a force to be reckoned with in the dental world. After earning a Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) from New York University, he pursued a master’s in medical sciences in Oral Biology (MMSc) from Harvard Medical School and completed a residency training program in Prosthodontics from Harvard School of Dental Medicine.

Currently, Dr. AlBahri serves as the Chief Operating Officer and Surgical Prosthodontist at Albahri Dental and Orthodontic Center, a multi-disciplinary dental practice in the United Arab Emirates. With a collective 200 years of experience in all fields of dentistry, the center has managed to stand out in a world where dentistry is increasingly commercialized and corporate. Dr. AlBahri and his team are dedicated to public health, education, and providing state-of-the-art facilities for their patients.

Dr. AlBahri’s Tips for a Perfect Smile

Prioritize oral hygiene: Dr. AlBahri emphasizes the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene to achieve a perfect smile. He recommends an electric toothbrush twice a day, flossing daily, and using mouthwash to keep your mouth clean and healthy. Regular dental checkups: According to Dr. AlBahri, scheduling regular dental checkups (at least twice a year) is essential for maintaining a beautiful smile. These checkups allow your dentist to monitor your oral health and address any issues before they become serious. Watch your diet: What you eat has a significant impact on your dental and overall health. Dr. AlBahri suggests limiting your consumption of sugary and acidic foods and beverages, especially in terms of frequency as they can contribute to tooth decay and erosion. Replace missing teeth: Teeth are constantly moving, this is why you tend to see crowded teeth in the elderly, so when you remove a tooth, other teeth adjacent to it move as well and cause bite issues and with time you will not be a good candidate for dental implants. Invest in cosmetic dentistry: When you first meet anyone, you look at their eyes and teeth, having a confident smile helps you, not only in your social life but also your professional life. Dr. AlBahri suggests considering cosmetic dentistry procedures such as teeth whitening, veneers, or orthodontic or invisalign treatments. These procedures can help you achieve the perfect smile you’ve always dreamed of. Protect your teeth: Dr. AlBahri stresses the importance of taking steps to protect your teeth from injury. He recommends wearing a mouthguard when participating in sports and a night guard to protect against teeth grinding and clenching, along with avoiding using your teeth as tools (e.g., to open bottles or packages).

The Future of Albahri Dental and Orthodontic Center

As for the future of Albahri Dental and Orthodontic Center, Dr. AlBahri envisions the brand expanding and continuing to make a significant impact on dental care and education in the region. In September 2021, the center opened a new branch with state-of-the-art facilities, a dental laboratory, and a training center, despite the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, where now the practice is flourishing, and the goals are coming to fruition.

Dr. AlBahri and his team have plans to further broaden their horizons by opening similar caliber dental institutions in the suburbs of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Boston, Massachusetts. With a focus on core values like education and integrity, Dr. AlBahri is confident that these new branches will make a positive difference in the communities they serve.

Dr. AlBahri’s Advice for Success

Dr. Rami AlBahri’s accomplishments in the dental field are a testament to his dedication and hard work. When asked about his advice for success, he shared the following: “Define what success is to you, whatever it may be. Create your life mission statement and core value and move forward from there. That would make some difficult decisions that you will have to make, much easier.”

Conclusion

Achieving and maintaining the perfect smile may seem like a daunting task, but with the expert advice of Dr. Rami AlBahri, it’s more achievable than ever. By prioritizing oral hygiene, scheduling regular dental checkups, choosing the right toothpaste, watching your diet, cleaning your tongue, investing in cosmetic dentistry, and protecting your teeth, you can confidently flash your best smile.

With Dr. AlBahri and his team at the helm of Albahri Dental and Orthodontic Center, the future of dental care and education looks bright. We’re excited to see the positive impact they’ll continue to have on the communities they serve and the countless smiles they’ll help perfect.