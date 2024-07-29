Venus Williams Packs on the PDA With Andrea Preti in Italy

Fans found out that Venus Williams is boo’d up this summer after photographs circulated of the former tennis superstar packing on the PDA with producer Andrea Preti.

The pair was handsy as they were transported to lunch by boat in Italy. Celebrity blind item Instagram account @deuxmoi shared the photos to the social media app on Sunday, July 28, and followers wasted no time joining the conversation in the comments section.

“Okay Venus!! Go ahead!!” one fan cheered, while another wrote, “Absolute queen, get it.”

Andrea, 36, and Venus, 44, couldn’t keep their hands off of each other in the carousel of photos. While on the speedboat, the Denmark-born film director had his arm around Venus as he whispered in her ear. Andrea seemingly spoke the five-time Olympic medalist’s love language, as she flashed a flirty smirk while listening to her man speak. Not to mention, he was a sight for sore eyes as his upper body was exposed underneath his unbuttoned white dress shirt.

Venus looked refreshed as she rocked a summery and shimmery gold dress and sported a gorgeous makeup-free look, with her hair pulled back in a bun.

The couple seemingly continued their conversation from the boat to their outdoor table at lunch, where Venus flashed her teeth as she grinned from ear to ear. Andrea was actively leaning into Venus and looking into her eyes as they sat at the table, but eventually, he made his way behind her for a nice back massage.

Fans could feel the love through their screens, leaving one commenter to write, “Liberally embracing her raw beauty, completely content in her state of pleasure and relaxation. How erotic!”

Neither of the two have publicly confirmed their relationship.

Venus has kept her dating life private over the years and it may be because she flows with the wind when it comes to finding her forever partner.

“I have a lot of friends who don’t believe me when I say that I like my life and I don’t want to change it for any reason,” the California native admitted to Cosmopolitan in September 2021. “I’m not desperate and they don’t believe me. They say things like, ‘You’re going to miss your window.’ I’m like, ‘Please, relax. You might feel this way, but I don’t. I promise you, I don’t.’”

Over the years, Venus has been romantically linked to other professional athletes, including golfer Hank Kuehne. Venus also reportedly dated Cuban model Elio Pis between 2012 and 2017. Later that year, she started dating now-ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hammond, who was her plus-one to sister Serena Williams’ wedding to husband Alexis Ohanian. They reportedly split two years later.

Venus graced the cover of Glamour in October 2022 and opened up about her love life, admitting that she can easily get “stuck in the single life.”

“So, that’s probably something I’m working on now and it makes you think about yourself and what you want and how to behave. It’s definitely a lot of self-thought that goes into it,” she explained to the outlet at the time. “And I guess for other people they are running to a relationship, which has never been my thing. So, we’re all different. This is how I work and function, and I’m OK with it.”