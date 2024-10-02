What Happened to Love Is Blind Star Tim Godbee’s Sisters?

Tim Godbee was one of the lucky cast members to find love on Love Is Blind season 7. During his time in the pods, he opened up about some of the harder moments in his life, including the deaths of his two sisters.

What Happened to Love Is Blind’s Tim Godbee’s Sister Domonique?

Tim connected with Alexandra Byrd during Love Is Blind season 7 while in the pods. When he gave Alexandra some of his backstory, he mentioned that he was sad that his children would never get to know their aunts. His oldest sister, Domonique, died in 2005.

“I’ll never forget the night my oldest sister died,” Tim said.

When Alexandra asked what happened, the Arlington, Virginia, resident revealed that his oldest sister, Domonique, had been diagnosed with lupus.

“One day she checked into the hospital and never checked out,” Tim continued. “I remember I was at my grandmother’s house, and I was waiting on my parents. I knew she was at the hospital. Then my grandmother told me that one of my cousins was going to pick me up, and I got to the hospital and saw tears in my dad’s eyes. That was my first sign of like, ‘Oh, something’s wrong.’”

Tim recalled how his other sister, Doriane, took Domonique’s high school class ring after she died. He then said that he still wears the ring around his neck in remembrance of her.

What Happened to Tim Godbee’s Sister Doriane?

Tim’s other sister, Doriane, was the founder of Brown Beauty Magic, an all-inclusive character and princess company that offered appearances at special events like birthday parties in and around the Augusta, Georgia, area.

Doriane died in May 2023, but Tim never specified her cause of death. However, he shared some sweet words about her in an article focused on the legacy she left behind.

Tim Godbee/Instagram

“She was driven. She was creative. She was spiritual. She was all the things you can imagine,” Tim told WRDW in May 2023. “She was passionate about children, particularly children of color and little girls because it resonated so closely with her because that’s how she saw herself.”

Tim continued, “That is her manifestation on this earth, and we want to see it continue. Every little girl that the organization reaches, and they look up, and they see a princess, and they gleam with hope and joy having that character with them. They take that with them, and that’s a piece of Doriane everywhere they go.”

The Love Is Blind star also added how important it was to check on friends and family because a person could “look someone in the eyes and think the world of them and never know what’s going on.”

At the time of Doriane’s death, Tim and his family asked that donations be made to Broken Outreach Ministries to “support those facing mental health challenges.”

When Do New Episodes of ‘Love Is Blind’ Come Out?

Fans can catch more of Tim’s love story with Alexandra on upcoming episodes of Love Is Blind season 7. New episodes drop on Wednesdays at midnight PST.