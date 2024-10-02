From Charlotte, North Carolina, and Houston, Texas, to Atlanta, Georgia, and Washington, D.C., Love Is Blind has spanned the country throughout its 7 seasons. While falling into love sight unseen is the name of the game, it’s not uncommon to fall out of love upon meeting in person for the first time. With season 7 underway, fans are curious about the show’s success rate through season 6.

How Many Love Is Blind Couples Have Gotten Engaged?

The Netflix dating experiment sees 15 single men and 15 single women through their journey to find love each season. The singles date each other for a total of 10 days behind a wall, in individual pods, with the goal of accepting a proposal at the end.

In addition to the relationships followed by production, Netflix later revealed that additional couples have gotten engaged in the pods but were not shown throughout the seasons. Rory Newbrough and Danielle Drouin as well as Westley Baer and Lexie Skipper got engaged during season 1. Similarly, season 2 viewers did not see Joey Miller propose to Caitlin McKee, or Jason Beaumont and Kara Williams’ engagement.

During season 5, Renee Poche and Carter Wall’s relationship was filmed through the end, but strangely footage was cut from the final edit.

“I was just as shocked as everybody else. I got a call a couple months before the show aired, in August, to let me know that our story wasn’t going to be a big focus. What I was told was, ‘We’ll just, point blank, say that Carter was awful and we don’t want you to have to relive that,’” Renee later dished to Pop Sugar. “They also said timing was an issue, so they decided to cut our story. That’s what I was told.”

Including the couples not featured on the series, season 1, which was filmed in Atlanta in 2018, saw eight couples get engaged in the pods, season 2 in Chicago also had eight engagements, while season 3 in Dallas had five, season 4 in Seattle had seven couples get engaged, season 5 saw four Houston couples come out engaged and season 6 in Charlotte followed five couples’ engagements, for a total of 37 engaged couples through six seasons.

How Many Love Is Blind Couples Have Gotten Married?

Of the 37 engaged couples, there have been a fair share of splits prior to walking down the aisle beginning with season 1’s Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton who ended things after an explosive fight during their trip to Mexico.

Twenty-three couples have made it to the altar, which is 62.16 percent. However, only 11 of those 23 couples have said “I do,” for a total of 29.73 percent of engaged couples legally tying the knot.

How Many Love Is Blind Couples Are Still Married?

In the years since their weddings, two married couples have called it quits.

Season 2 couples Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones and Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson both announced their respective divorces in August 2022, after getting married in June 2021.

What Is Love Is Blind’s Success Rate?

As far as reality dating experiments go, Love Is Blind has a higher success rate than its competitors. With nine married couples out of 37 who accepted proposals, the overall success rate of Love Is Blind through six seasons is 24.32 percent.