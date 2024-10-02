Love Is Blind Season 7 Couples: Who Is Still Together?

Marissa and Ramses

Marissa was easily the bubbliest star of Love Is Blind season 7 and she developed close connections with Bohdan and Ramses. She ultimately chose to break things off with Bohdan and said yes when Ramses proposed.

The pair seemed to be on cloud nine while on the group trip to Cabo, but the trailer for season 7 showed cracks forming in their relationship. In one scene, Ramses could be heard saying, “If I wasn’t engaged, I would have sex with you.”

Another scene showed Marissa in tears as she asked, “How could he be so sure and then just not?”

As of publication, both Ramses and Marissa follow each other on social media, leading fans to believe they made it down the aisle.