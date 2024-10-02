Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Love Is Blind Season 7 Couples: Who Is Still Together?

Netflix

Love Is Blind Season 7 Featured 6 Couples Saying ‘I Do!’: Who Is Still Together?

News
Oct 2, 2024 6:00 am·
By
Picture

The pods are open! Netflix’s series Love Is Blind season 7 returned on October 2, and with it comes a brand new cast of hopefuls looking for love. Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey returned as hosts, and six couples walked away from the pods with bling on their fingers and weddings on their minds. Which of the Love Is Blind season 7 couples are still together?

 

 

 

KuaiLu Flip-Flops

Deal of the Day

These ‘Cloud-Soft’ Sandals Are 53% Off Today View Deal

Conversation

All comments are subject to our Community Guidelines. Life & Style does not endorse the opinions and views shared by our readers in our comment sections. Our comments section is a place where readers can engage in healthy, productive, lively, and respectful discussions. Offensive language, hate speech, personal attacks, and/or defamatory statements are not permitted. Advertising or spam is also prohibited.

Picture