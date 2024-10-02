Love Is Blind Season 7 Couples: Who Is Still Together?

The pods are open! Netflix’s series Love Is Blind season 7 returned on October 2, and with it comes a brand new cast of hopefuls looking for love. Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey returned as hosts, and six couples walked away from the pods with bling on their fingers and weddings on their minds. Which of the Love Is Blind season 7 couples are still together?
Marissa was easily the bubbliest star of Love Is Blind season 7 and she developed close connections with Bohdan and Ramses. She ultimately chose to break things off with Bohdan and said yes when Ramses proposed.
The pair seemed to be on cloud nine while on the group trip to Cabo, but the trailer for season 7 showed cracks forming in their relationship. In one scene, Ramses could be heard saying, “If I wasn’t engaged, I would have sex with you.”
Another scene showed Marissa in tears as she asked, “How could he be so sure and then just not?”
As of publication, both Ramses and Marissa follow each other on social media, leading fans to believe they made it down the aisle.
Taylor and Garrett
From the beginning, Garrett and Taylor seemed to form a really strong relationship. They bonded over their similar career pursuits and genuinely seemed like a perfect match. The duo was just as in love as ever throughout their trip to Cabo.
However, the trailer for Love Is Blind season 7 hinted that there might be trouble in paradise when Garrett revealed he returned a text to an ex-girlfriend. On top of that, Taylor’s mom didn’t hold back when she told Garrett she didn’t know if she thought he was a good person or not.
While Garrett still follows Taylor on social media, Taylor does not follow him back. Jury is still out on this couple’s relationship status.
Monica and Stephen
Stephen fell hard for Monica without ever laying eyes on her and the same could be said for her! Monica was enamored by the electrician when they met, and she said yes when he popped the question.
After a night out with the other couples in Cabo San Lucas, Monica seemed a little exasperated with how much Stephen talked over when she was trying to explain something. He promised to be more mindful about interrupting.
Despite the squabble, Monica and Stephen still follow each other on social media, seemingly hinting they worked out their issues.
Hannah and Nick
Hannah and Nick were the definition of “roller coaster relationship” when they were in the pods. Nick seemed sure from the start that Hannah was the one, but she waffled back and forth. Hannah was worried Nick would be disappointed in her looks, but when the two met for the first time after Nick proposed, it was her who seemed to be less than impressed with Nick.
“In the pods, he described himself as a football player. Like, bigger to medium build, 5 foot 11, and what he said I don’t think was really truthful,” Hannah said during a confessional after their meeting.
Their situation was a bit tense as they left the pods. When the couple hit Cabo San Lucas, Hannah became jealous after Nick was joking around with a lady on the beach.
It seems they may have been able to make their relationship work, however. Hannah and Nick still follow each other on social media.
Ashley A. and Tyler
Tyler and Ashley developed a close connection pretty quickly while they were in the pods. Neither of them ever wavered on who their “one” was, and when Tyler popped the question, Ashley excitedly said “yes.”
The couple was head over heels for each other after leaving the pods, and it seemed as though Ashley and Tyler were as strong as ever. However, a teaser for Love Is Blind season 7 showed Ashley wiping tears away, hinting that all might not be well behind the scenes.
But are they still together? Based on their social media activity, it seems they’ve made love work as they both follow each other.
Alexandra and Tim
Tim and Alexandra hit it off in the pods and only seemed to focus on one another. When the couple met, Alexandra seemed irritated when Tim wouldn’t stop joking around, which didn’t bode well for their future.
While in Cabo San Lucas, Alexandra and Tim had an argument that wasn’t caught by cameras, but it was bad enough that Tim slept in a separate room in the hotel. When they spoke the next morning, Alexandra apologized, but Tim was wary about jumping right back into things.
Both Tim and Alex follow each other on social media, which hints they are still together.
Leo and Brittany
Leo and Brittany’s love story was short-lived as they never even made it to Mexico after getting engaged in the pods.
“Brittany and Leo were not one of the six couples chosen by producers to continue their journey in Mexico,” text on the screen during episode 5 read. “They took their own trip to Miami and broke off their engagement weeks later.”
While all signs point to “Not Together,” both Brittany and Leo follow each other on social media.
