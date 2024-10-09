Love Is Blind’s Tyler Francis Reveals He’s Fathered 3 Kids

Love Is Blind season 7 star Tyler Francis dropped a huge bombshell on his fiancée, Ashley Adionser, and shocked fans when he revealed he has fathered three children.

The news unfolded in episode 9 when Ashley, 32, confronted him about the situation. Tyler, 34, admitted to being a sperm donor for a couple he “knows” and is the biological father of two girls and a boy. Fans didn’t get to see exactly how Ashley learned about the situation, but cameras caught up with them the next day when the couple discussed the issue.

“I’m not sure this is, like, a resolution kind of conversation,” Ashley began. “This is a big thing. I feel like we had such great communication and I don’t understand how two weeks before our wedding you drop this kind of bomb.”

The marketing director said she felt like this was “something [she] should have known before agreeing to say yes.” Tyler explained he didn’t want to lose Ashley’s trust weeks before their wedding, but she had a hard time coming to grips with the new information that was dumped in her lap. She pointed out that Tyler had been “running around saying how [he] wanted to have kids now” and was confused on how he could broach conversations like that knowing that he had already fathered children.

“[They’re] not ‘your kids,’ but they are your kids,” the Love Is Blind star continued. “And it’s with someone that you know. Now, that’s what? Three extra kids? Like, that’s wild. Who are these people? I feel like I should know that. ‘Here’s a picture. Here’s this, here’s that.’ I have nothing. You have yet to show me anything. ‘Here are the documents that say I’m uninvolved.’ I need to know everything.”

The nuclear security officer mostly remained quiet as Ashley confronted him and didn’t offer many details about the situation.

Netflix

“I’m not upset by you trying to help a couple have kids. I think that’s admirable in certain ways, but the issue comes in with me feeling like I was not getting the full picture of you,” Ashley explained. “Once you’re not given the full picture of something, it’s hard not to question everything. Me being a single woman before this, to come into this scenario and fall in love with a guy who has three sperm babies, sperm-donor babies, is a lot to absorb.”

Fans were left with a cliffhanger as Tyler and Ashley didn’t come to a conclusion about how they planned to move forward with their relationship. However, in the trailer for the next episode, viewers can see that the issue is still causing some hesitation on Ashley’s part as she tells some of her pod mates that Tyler is a sperm donor.

Tyler and Ashley have been fan favorites this season, and they seemed to have one of the strongest relationships in Love Is Blind season 7. Before the news about Tyler fathering three children was revealed, the couple had yet to have any conflicts after leaving the pods and seemed well on their way to happily ever after. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait until the next episodes premiere on October 16.