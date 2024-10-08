Love Is Blind season 7 star Tyler Francis has found himself at the center of ongoing speculation that he fathered three children. Now, Life & Style can exclusively confirm that not only does Tyler have kids but his twin daughters legally dropped his last name months after the series was filmed.

Two separate petitions for change of name of a minor were filed on February 6 in Baltimore City Circuit Court, according to court records viewed by Life & Style. The mother of Tyler’s 5-year-old twin daughters, Bri Thomas, asked the judge to legally grant the name change from Francis to their mother’s last name.

The case was closed and the name changes were granted on March 19.

It is unclear what went into the decision to legally change the girls’ last name, but rumors have been swirling about Tyler, 34, and his involvement in his children’s lives.

TikTok blogger Storytimewithrikkii shared a video on Sunday, October 8, alleging that Tyler fathered three children, but “scrubbed them from his Instagram entirely when he found out he was gonna be on the show.”

“Tyler was very active in all of his children’s lives up until a year ago when he decided to ditch them and pretend like they didn’t exist,” she added in a separate video the following day.

In addition to the twin daughters, Tyler seemingly shares a 7-year-old son with Bri. The woman took to her Instagram Story to drop subtle shade about the reality star on Tuesday, October 8.

“Always be ready to survive alone. Some people suddenly change, today you’re important to them, tomorrow you’re nothing to them and that’s real life,” her Instagram Story read.

The maternal grandmother to the three children has also been vocal about Tyler’s absence since signing on to the reality TV show.

Netflix

“It’s true… Tyler has 3 kids,” she captioned a TikTok video showing a montage of photos of the Virginia native and his alleged children. Responding to a fan’s comment, she added, “Well he hadn’t spoken to them in a year!!! And yes they ask about him. Ask to call him. Ask when he’s coming.”

The grandmother continued, “Idk if he told [Ashley], I’m saying he threw the kids away!!! Hadn’t spoken to them in a year!”

Fans of the Netflix dating experiment watched as Tyler fell in love with and proposed to podmate Ashley Adionser when the first batch of episodes from season 7 dropped on October 2. While Tyler has yet to publicly address the paternity rumors, he made cryptic comments about his past during the couple’s trip to Mexico, telling his fiancée she “would’ve hated” him if they met in the real world.

“I was just like, ‘Oh, you’re cute, wanna go on a date?’ Just prepare [for] people [to] be like, ‘He is not that nice,’” Tyler said. “Like, nah, I just wasn’t nice to y’all. I didn’t give them a reason to be nice.”

Ashley didn’t seem to care about what others may think, saying, “There’s nothing that no one can tell me. You never know who comes out of the woodworks.”