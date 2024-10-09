Love Is Blind season 7 star Tyler Francis warned his fiancée, Ashley Adionser, that she “would’ve hated” him if they had met before entering the pods. Now, Netflix viewers are speculating the Virginia native may have a major secret after a TikTok went viral claiming he has fathered three children.

Does Love Is Blind’s Tyler Francis Have Children?

“I was just like, ‘Oh, you’re cute, wanna go on a date?’ Just prepare [for] people [to] be like, ‘He is not that nice.’ Like, nah, I just wasn’t nice to y’all. I didn’t give them a reason to be nice,” Tyler told Ashley during their trip to Mexico.

Ashley stood by her fiancé, saying, “There’s nothing that no one can tell me. You never know who comes out of the woodworks.”

However, just days after the first batch of episodes dropped on the streaming service, TikTok blogger Storytimewithrikkii shared a video alleging the reality star is the father of three kids “and he scrubbed them from his Instagram entirely when he found out he was gonna be on the show.”

She went on to say that the children – a 7-year-old son and twin 5-year-old daughters – were conceived with Tyler as the sperm donor, but “he is very active in their lives.”

“The two twins actually have his last name,” the TikTok user continued.

Life & Style later exclusively revealed that Tyler’s child custody case was reopened months after he finished filming season 7. The case remains open with the next disposition hearing scheduled for November 15. Around the same time, the children’s mother, Bri Thomas, filed a petition to legally change their daughters’ last name from Francis to Thomas in February. The case was closed and the name changes were granted one month later.

Tyler Francis Explained Comments About His Past

In an interview with People published on October 6, Tyler said he was quick to cut women off in the past.

Netflix

“Just because I was in a bubble before [Ashley]. So anyone that I dated, the slightest interest of not being serious, I was okay with cutting people off. I am at a point in my age where I didn’t want to waste anyone’s time, so it could come off as mean or cold,” he said. “I just wanted to let [Ashley] know that’s the person I was but I came here to find love.”

He continued, “I may have come off cold and I just want to let her know, ‘Hey, there are people that may be like, ah, he’s an a–hole.’ No, I’m just honest, honestly.”

Does Love Is Blind’s Tyler Francis Have a Relationship With His Alleged Children?

While there is no evidence of the children on Tyler’s social media profiles, the mother of the three children has shared updates on the kids to her public Instagram account.

On October 8, two days after rumors began to spread, the mother of three posted a cryptic quote seemingly hinting at the paternity drama.

“Always be ready to survive alone. Some people suddenly change, today you’re important to them, tomorrow you’re nothing to them and that’s real life,” the Instagram Story read.

Further hinting at the strained relationship, the maternal grandmother of Tyler’s alleged children took to social media to claim, “It’s true… Tyler has 3 kids,” alongside a TikTok video with photos of the reality star and said children.

“Well he hadn’t spoken to them in a year!!! And yes they ask about him. Ask to call him. Ask when he’s coming,” she responded to a fan’s comment on her post. “Idk if he told [Ashley], I’m saying he threw the kids away!!! Hadn’t spoken to them in a year!”

Tyler has yet to publicly comment on the ongoing rumors.