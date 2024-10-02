After a lengthy love triangle with Hannah Jiles, Leo Braudy proposed to Brittany Wisniewski during Love Is Blind season 7. But what happened after the pods?

Love Is Blind’s Leo and Brittany Get Engaged

When Hannah entered her pod date with Leo prepared to end things after choosing to be with Nick Dorka, the art dealer pleaded with her to give him a second chance.

“You are special enough to me to be willing to tear my f–king hair out all day,” he shouted. “Is he the best person for you or is he just the first person to tell you ‘I love you’?”

After Hannah stuck with her decision to get engaged to Nick, Leo’s sudden change of heart left viewers confused.

“I realized that Brittany is who my heart wanted, who my heart has always wanted,” he told Hannah. “I would like beg of you to tell Brittany that [our split] really was mutual and that I really genuinely care for her…I’m scared that she’s gonna think that I’m choosing her because she’s my second option.”

After much back and forth, Brittany ultimately accepted Leo’s proposal, though she “wasn’t ready” to tell him she loved him.

Upon meeting in person for the first time, fans were quick to notice that the vibes were off, giving flashbacks to Zack Goytowski’s first encounter with then-fiancée Irina Solomonova in season 4.

“Love is blind, but am I a little vain?” Brittany questioned during a confessional. “We could not even like each other. We could love each other. You just don’t know.”

Why Didn’t Leo and Brittany Go to Mexico?

When asked what she loved about Leo, Brittany struggled to come up with an answer on the spot.

“This is so much pressure,” she told him. “I love that even though you did make me feel like an option, you were just doing what you’re supposed to do.”

The Keeping Well author called their first meeting “one of the most awkward moments” of her life.

“Something in my brain is not computing, like, ‘Holy s–t, this stranger just asked me to marry him,’” she told producers. “Something is not calculating in my brain to make me feel like I’m truly engaged. Oh God, what have I done?”

Season 7 of the Netflix dating experiment saw seven couples confess their love and get engaged. However, producers chose to only follow six couples’ love stories throughout the remainder of the season.

Netflix

“Brittany and Leo were not one of the six couples chosen by producers to continue their journey in Mexico,” text on the screen read during episode 5. “They took their own trip to Miami and broke off their engagement weeks later.”

Are Leo and Brittany From Love Is Blind Still Together?

“I just feel bad that I haven’t reciprocated saying I love you,” she told Leo during their first meeting, adding, “I feel like you’re lying when you say it.”

While all signs point to the pair no longer being an item, they do still follow each other on social media, seemingly hinting that they remained in contact after their split.